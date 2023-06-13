Leicester City's relegation from the Premier League will see plenty of big names plying their trade in the Championship next season, but others are expected to be given a lifeline.

That is a category Harvey Barnes will likely fall into, with the one-cap England international showing enough during his time in the top flight to suggest he deserves to stay there.

With money to play with ahead of Declan Rice's seemingly imminent big-money move away, West Ham United have a number of targets to potentially go for.

According to The Telegraph, West Ham are expected to start the bidding for Barnes at around £30m, though it may take as much as £40m to prise him away from Leicester.

With two years to run on his contract, and other clubs showing an interest, the Foxes have some bargaining power when it comes to negotiating a fee for the Burnley-born winger.

What can Harvey Barnes offer West Ham?

Barnes led the scoring charts for Leicester last season with 13 goals in the Premier League - plus one assist - yet that was not enough to keep the Foxes above the dotted line.

It marks the first time the 25-year-old has hit double figures for top-flight goals in what was his sixth season at that level, with his return of 0.43 goals per 90 minutes last season the 18th best of all Premier League players, as per FBref.

That may not sound exciting enough to justify a possible £40m outlay, but to put that into some perspective, you have to go much further down that list to find West Ham's highest-ranked player - Manuel Lanzini with 0.36.

Gianluca Scamacca, who failed to make the impression expected of him in his first season at the London Stadium, averaged 0.29 goals per 90 minutes and third on the list was Said Benrahma (0.26), who Barnes may well replace next season.

On the face of it, that would be a clear upgrade for David Moyes' side. Barnes not only outperformed Benrahma in terms of goals and assists combined (0.46 per 90 minutes compared to 0.39), he also came out on top in metrics such as shots on target percentage (47.2 v 33.3) and goal-creating actions (0.47 v 0.22), with the latter taking factors such as passes, take-ons and fouls won leading to goals into the equation.

Indeed, when taking the past 12 months into account, Barnes ranks in the top 6% of his positional peers across Europe's top five leagues for non-penalty goals per 90 (0.43), while Benrahma is in the bottom 11% (0.09).

Brendan Rodgers was correct two years ago when he described Barnes as being someone with the potential to become a "top player", and there is seemingly still more to come from a player who does not turn 26 until December.

Barnes may not be as strong as Benrahma when it comes to beating an opponent (averaging 0.90 take-ons per 90 minutes to the latter's 2.22), but he wins more aerial duels (0.22 v 0.96), suggesting he can also play a part defensively.

Benrahma will go down in West Ham folklore after netting from the penalty spot in their Europa Conference League final win over Fiorentina, but this summer may be a natural time for the Algerian to depart and make way for a player who has proved he deserves another crack at the Premier League.