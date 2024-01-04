There is apparently a "general understanding" on personal terms already over one player's potential move to West Ham United in January.

Moyes seeking new signings this month

Even before the window's opening, the Hammers were tipped to be one of the busier sides this winter as manager David Moyes looks to address key areas of his squad.

To make room for fresh faces, it is believed West Ham could offload as many as four players, with defender Thilo Kehrer reportedly on his way to Monaco.

Said Benrahma and Nayef Aguerd, despite the latter's presence at the Africa Cup of Nations, have also been linked with January exits from West Ham as Moyes and technical director Tim Steidten seemingly plot a mid-season overhaul.

In terms of incomings, West Ham are believed to be chasing a new centre-back, with Wolves defender Max Kilman among the players wanted by Moyes.

As well as a centre-back, there have been some reports that the east Londoners could sign a striker this month, despite Moyes publicly saying a new forward won't take priority.

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has been injured for sizeable periods this season, and there are claims that the out-of-favour Danny Ings could leave Rush Green before January 31.

Moyes has been forced to use Jarrod Bowen as a makeshift centre forward as a result, and with great success. However, West Ham may want more striker options pretty soon, with journalist Rudy Galetti sharing what he's heard about their chase for a new attacker.

"General understanding" on terms for Ekitike move to West Ham

Speaking to Hammers News, the transfer reporter has shared an update on rumoured summer target Hugo Ekitike. The Paris-Saint Germain forward, who's played just nine minutes of Ligue 1 action this season, was subject to deadline day interest from West Ham last year but the move didn't come to fruition.

West Ham's rumoured striker targets for January Source (via FFC) Serhou Guirassy (Stuttgart) TEAMtalk Hugo Ekitike (PSG) Football Insider Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) Football Insider Adam Hlozek (Bayer Leverkusen) TEAMtalk Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) Fussball Transfers

Now, a transfer could be revisited this month, and Galetti claims there is already a "general understanding" on personal terms over Ekitike to West Ham.

“West Ham – as I am told – are looking for a new striker in January,” said Galetti.

“With Ekitike – on personal terms – there is a general understanding for a possible move already in the next few weeks, while with PSG, who are willing to let him go anyway, there are still many things to discuss for West Ham.

“Broja has been followed by West Ham for a long time. He is a difficult option in this transfer window. West Ham asked for info, but to date it’s unlikely that he will leave Chelsea during January. In the summer, the situation could change.

“Lastly Guirassy is on West Ham’s list, but the competition for him is really intense. As you know, the search of the striker for West Ham is a work in progress anyway: there could be unexpected developments even in the short term. Let’s see…”