West Ham United are yet to make a senior addition to their first-team squad during the January transfer window but look set for a busy nine days before the deadline.

Hammers closing in on England international Kalvin Phillips

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the Hammers are closing in on a deal to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips to bolster their options in the middle of the park. Writing on his Patreon account (22/01/2024), the reporter states that the club are 'shortly' set to complete a loan move for the England international ahead of the second half of the season.

West Ham will cover his wages over the next five months and will also pay a bonus fee but there is no option to make the transfer permanent in the summer. Phillips is not the only Premier League player who could be on their way to the London Stadium before the deadline, though, as they are also in the race to sign a young forward from Chelsea.

West Ham's pursuit of a new forward

Nixon added, in response to a question from a supporter, that West Ham are also in the market to add multiple forwards to the squad after the signing of the City outcast.

One attacker who the Hammers are said to be eyeing up a deal for is Chelsea marksman Armando Broja, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The reporter claims that the Blues are now willing to listen to offers for the Albania international as they look to cash in on their academy graduate. Jacobs states that Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham would both prefer to sign the young striker on loan, whilst West Ham and Aston Villa remain in the race as possible destinations for the England-born attacker.

The journalist adds that Chelsea would consider offers of £35m+ for the former Southampton loanee and that it is a difficult deal for clubs to complete this month.

Broja's Premier League goal record

Broja has struggled for goals since the start of last season and his progress has been stunted by a long-term knee injury that was sustained in December of 2022. The 22-year-old whiz missed 45 matches across two spells due to issues with his knee and has only scored two goals in 25 Premier League games either side of that blow.

However, the talented young striker, who U23 scout Antonio Mango has claimed is "magnificently unique", did plunder nine goals in 38 appearances for Southampton on loan during the 2021/22 campaign, which included six goals in 32 top-flight outings.

2021/22 Premier League Broja for Southampton (via Sofascore) Appearances 32 Starts 21 Goals 6 Big chances missed 5 Big chances created 2

This shows that the young marksman is capable of scoring goals in the Premier League but he is yet to prove himself on a consistent basis as that horrendous knee injury disrupted his development.

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window now upon us, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

It would, therefore, be a gamble for the Hammers to bring him in, particularly for a fee in excess of £35m, but he has plenty of time left to develop and improve at the age of 22 and could arrive as a long-term project for David Moyes.