As West Ham United look to upset the odds in the Premier League by finishing inside the top six and maybe even the top four, the January transfer window could prove to be crucial this month. David Moyes' side will be forced to balance both domestic and European action once again in the second half of the season, having progressed out of the Europa League group stage, and will be well aware of the importance of squad depth.

Already, West Ham's deal to sign Steven Bergwijn has reportedly progressed, with the Hammers opening talks over a potential deal. Now, those at the London Stadium are reportedly interested in handing a Championship star a Premier League move this month.

West Ham transfer news

West Ham deserve great credit for how they dealt with Declan Rice's exit in favour of a move to Arsenal in the summer. The Hammers used the money gained from the deal to turn Moyes' squad from relegation contenders into a side on course to qualify for a second consecutive season in the Europa League. They could yet prove their transfer genius yet again too, as Mohammed Kudus sets off for an international break with Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations. Seeking a replacement, West Ham are reportedly interested in a Sunderland star.

According to The Mirror, West Ham are also interested in signing Jack Clarke from Sunderland, with the former Tottenham Hotspur man impressing in England's second tier. The winger was reportedly the subject of interest from Burnley last summer before a move failed to take place. As he continues to impress, however, Clarke is attracting even greater reported interest from the top flight and may well be granted a Premier League return by West Ham. As the London club seek attacking reinforcements, the Sunderland man is certainly one to keep an eye on.

"Great" Clarke is ready for Premier League move

After failing to make his mark at Spurs, Clarke could come back to haunt the Lilywhites by going on to star for West Ham. Having found his feet and more at Sunderland, the move would certainly be coming at the right time, which Clarke's stats back up. The winger has scored 12 goals and turned creator for a further two for 14 goal involvements in 28 games in all competitions this season.

It's no surprise, given how well the 23-year-old has done at Sunderland, that former boss Tony Mowbray was often full of praise for him, saying last April:

"I had a big shout at him at half-time, to be honest, I thought he was really poor for 20 minutes but his reaction was amazing. We can't sit here and question Jack Clarke's talent, he has double-figure goals now from the left wing and I think probably double-figure assists as well. He's a great player and yet he has to understand - and in my mind he is still a young boy - that we need 90 minutes, not a brilliant 60 minutes."