West Ham United are "by far the likeliest suitors" for a "real handful" striker as his club look to sell him, according to reports this week.

West Ham want to sign new forward option

The previously out-of-favour Danny Ings had his best West Ham game for a while during their 2-2 draw with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane last weekend.

He was David Moyes' best player by some distance, having won the Irons a penalty whilst providing a fortunate assist for winger Maxwel Cornet to get on the scoresheet.

Nevertheless, West Ham may not want to have to rely on the Englishman and Divin Mubama as their only natural options for the number nine role for much longer.

Michail Antonio remains out injured after suffering a setback in his recovery from a knee problem, and after failing to replace Gianluca Scamacca in the summer, the time is coming for technical director Tim Steidten to consider signing a new number nine.

Bowen has often been deployed as the makeshift centre-forward this season, but that is something West Ham are apparently looking to rectify. Reports suggest West Ham talks have been held over signing Santiago Gimenez as one option, while it is believed Steidten has personally worked on a deal for Serhou Guirassy in recent weeks (ExWHUemployee).

Amid their chase for Man City outcast Kalvin Phillips, it apparently can't be ruled out that West Ham will move to sign a fresh attacking option for Moyes as he chases another European qualification finish.

Another striker to be repeatedly linked in the last week is Chelsea star Armando Broja, with The Athletic and journalist Liam Twomey sharing a short update on the Albanian.

West Ham "by far the likeliest suitors" for Broja

As per the reliable news outlet and Twomey's information, West Ham are "by far the likeliest suitors" for Broja as Chelsea seek to offload him this year.

The Hammers also held a serious interest in the summer of 2022 and heavily pursued a move for him, according to The Athletic, and their need for a striker could potentially make them overwhelming contenders again.

Broja has struggled for game time overall at Chelsea, starting six league games and scoring once, but the time could be now for him to move on and attempt to reignite his career elsewhere.

If West Ham can secure a decent fee for him, the forward's top-flight experience and previously successful loan spell at Southampton suggests that it could be a move worth pursuing.

Saints legend Francis Benali heaped praise on the 22-year-old during his time at St. Mary's, calling him a "real handful" of a striker.

“If his stock keeps increasing like it is with the way he is going at the moment, he might potentially be outvalued to a club like Southampton," said Benali.

"I am hoping that won't be the case and that he can stay on a permanent deal for a longer period of time, but he's just a real handful to play against."