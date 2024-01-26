West Ham United could move for another late January signing to replace centre-back Nayef Aguerd, according to journalist Wayne Veysey.

Aguerd linked with West Ham exit

Aguerd, who shined for West Ham during his debut season last year, has been linked with a move away from the club to Saudi Arabia in recent months.

Surprisingly, given manager David Moyes' lack of depth behind the Moroccan, West Ham would consider selling Aguerd for the right price. The 27-year-old put in some vital performances for Moyes to help boost West Ham's 2022/2023 survival bid, scoring a crucial winner at home to Southampton which went some way in aiding their battle against the drop (Jacob Steinberg).

Aguerd, called a "revelation" by Martin Keown, was also backed to replace Declan Rice as captain by club insider ExWHUemployee at one point.

“If Declan does go in the summer, which I’m pretty sure he is, then I think he [Aguerd] would be a great shout to be captain as well, and apparently, he’s a real, real great lad as well, which is really good to hear," said Ex on The West Ham Way podcast (via WHZ).

“From what I’ve heard from all the staff, from all the other players, he’s very well-liked, a bit of a joker, a bit of a bubbly character, so for me, he’s got the whole package.

“[Moyes] lost him from before we even kicked a [ball] in the Premier League, and that was a massive loss for us. There’s no coincidence that things are turning with him in the side.”

Fast-forward to now, and West Ham are now willing to part company with Aguerd in what has apparently left staff "surprised" (Football Insider).

Aguerd, who is currently at the Africa Cup of Nations with Morocco, played a crucial role as his country sailed through to the AFCON knockout stages on Wednesday.

West Ham have been linked with possible replacements for Aguerd, like Wolves defender Max Kilman, and the club bringing in a new centre-half is apparently something that can still happen.

West Ham could replace Aguerd with centre-back

Indeed, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke, writing a small line for Football Insider, West Ham could swoop late to sign a centre-back if Aguerd leaves.

It will be interesting to see if the Hammers and technical director Tim Steidten can faciliate such a move with just days of the January window remaining, and having already sealed moves for the likes of Man City midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan.

West Ham will apparently front the entirety of Phillips' big wage packet during his stay at the London Stadium, and clubs may demand a premium fee to sell their star centre-halves so close to deadline day.

The Hammers also paid a reported £3 million loan fee to seal his services, so if they're to sign a new defender, any interested side may presumably have to fork out an offer worth considering.