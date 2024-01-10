West Ham are now targeting one of Europe's top ten goalscorers of 2023, as manager David Moyes and technical chief Tim Steidten hunt for signings.

West Ham transfer plan takes turn after injuries

As Moyes and the Hammers face a real squad shortage, it is now believed their transfer plans for January have taken a turn. Star midfielder Lucas Paqueta looks set to be out for around two months, dealing a hammer blow to West Ham, with star winger and makeshift centre-forward Jarrod Bowen also set for a spell on the sidelines.

The pair limped off during West Ham's 1-1 draw with Bristol City in the FA Cup last weekend, alongside defender Konstantinos Mavropanos. The trio join striker Michail Antonio on the sidelines, who recently suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee injury.

Coupled with Mohammed Kudus being at the Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana, the aforementioned absences have put Moyes in a desperately precarious situation.

As a result, West Ham are looking to make signings in January, and especially in the attacking areas. Led by technical director Steidten, the club have been working on a deal for Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy among others (ExWHUemployee).

West Ham also hold an interest in Sunderland winger Jack Clarke, according to Sky Sports, as both Moyes and Steidten scour the market for goalscoring wide players alongside a new number nine.

Other reports suggest Moyes has been working overtime to sign a new striker for West Ham, coming after they failed to replace Gianluca Scamacca in the summer window.

West Ham targeting Vangelis Pavlidis

As the Irons search for a proven attacking threat, a report by journalist Graeme Bailey and HITC has lifted the lid on a pretty promising new name on West Ham's radar. According to their information, West Ham are now targeting AZ Alkmaar striker Vangelis Pavlidis and a January move could be on the cards for him.

The club have sent scouts to run the rule over Pavlidis this season, alongside both Crystal Palace and Fulham, with all three sides now shortlisting the Greek as a target for the winter.

The international has been in fine form for Alkmaar this season, scoring 18 goals in 16 Eredivisie appearances, but what's more impressive is that he was one of Europe's top ten scorers in 2023.

Football Transfers also say Pavlidis is "similar" to ex-Liverpool star Roberto Firmino, but it is unclear how much he'll cost at this time.