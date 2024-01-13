West Ham transfer talks are "taking place" to sign a "really fast" forward who's interestingly been called similar to Mohammed Kudus.

Moyes in desperate need of new attacking signing

Hammers boss David Moyes is in desperate need of another attacking option following a series of injuries and absences from his starting eleven.

West Ham are contending for a European place yet again this season, testament to the fine job Moyes has done since taking over for a second stint at the helm in 2020. However, their pursuit of the top four is threatened by a serious lack of depth, with star midfielder Lucas Paqueta expected to be out for around two months.

West Ham players currently unavailable Reason (via Premier Injuries) Lucas Paqueta Calf injury Jarrod Bowen Ankle injury Konstantinos Mavropanos Knock Michail Antonio Knee injury Nayef Aguerd AFCON Mohammed Kudus AFCON

Jarrod Bowen, who has been West Ham's player of the season so far, could also be sidelined for up to three weeks after the Englishman and Paqueta hobbled off during in an FA Cup match against Bristol City last weekend. They join striker Michail Antonio on the sidelines, while summer signing Kudus is currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana.

As a result of these blows, Moyes and his West Ham recruitment team are working on signing a new forward. The Hammers have been linked with a plethora of forwards lately, including Ajax star Steven Bergwijn, Sunderland winger Jack Clarke, AZ Alkmaar striker Vangelis Pavlidis and others.

Another interesting name to have emerged is Feyenoord sensation Santiago Gimenez, who is currently enjoying the season of his life in the Eredivisie.

West Ham talks "taking place" to sign Gimenez

Now, according to Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, West Ham talks are "taking place" to sign Gimenez as Moyes actively pursues a new number nine.

It is believed they're "very interested" in the Mexico international, who Football Transfers claim is "similar" to Kudus among others, with West Ham now "stepping up" their chase for Gimenez.

The 22-year-old has scored a brilliant 18 goals in 16 league starts for Feyenoord this season, with Gimenez also attracting interest from Tottenham according to some pre-January reports. Alongside his goal-scoring abilities, former Liverpool star Dirk Kuyt has revered the player's speed.

"He’s back here in the middle of the defenders and he’s really fast," said Kuyt after one of the striker's outings. "Watching the keeper before he shoots, the rest. In my opinion, he is currently the best striker in the Eredivisie."