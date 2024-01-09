West Ham are primed to make an imminent move for one club's "brilliant" forward as David Moyes wrestles with a shortage of attacking options.

West Ham lacking forward depth

Moyes is currently facing the prospect of a real forward shortage at West Ham, as concerns surround star winger Jarrod Bowen following an injury he sustained in their 1-1 FA Cup draw with Bristol City on Sunday.

Summer signing Mohammed Kudus is representing Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations right now as well, and it is believed striker Michail Antonio has suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee injury.

If Bowen's injury is a serious one, it would deal a hammer blow to Moyes who would have just the out-of-favour Danny Ings and youngster Divin Mubama to choose from as number nine alternatives.

West Ham fear Antonio could be out for six weeks and they may well be forced to dip into the market for short-term striker options (The Guardian), with Moyes also chasing the signing of a winger. The likes of Said Benrahma, Pablo Fornals and Maxwel Cornet have failed to impress overall when called upon, with the need for more attacking options looking a serious one at West Ham.

According to club insider ExWHUemployee, West Ham have their eyes on the likes of Norwich City Jonathan Rowe among a plethora of other potential targets, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that they're real admirers of Ajax captain Steven Bergwijn.

Now, as per transfer reporter Dean Jones for Sportslens, another interesting name to have emerged is Leeds forward Wilfried Gnonto.

West Ham "primed" to make Gnonto move

The journalist now claims West Ham are "primed" to make an approach for Gnonto "in the coming days" as Moyes seeks attacking reinforcements.

The Italy international, who starred for Leeds at points in the Premier League last season, has been used more irregularly under Daniel Farke this term but both the Hammers and Fulham could offer him a way out.

West Ham considered him in the summer window, but Gnonto wasn't allowed to depart as Leeds didn't want to cash-in on their star asset.

That could change this window, as it is reported elsewhere that the Whites will sell for Gnonto for around £13 million (Il Romanista.it).

Despite his lack of starting opportunities this season, Leeds boss Farke praised the 20-year-old for his unwavering attitude.

"What I like a lot about Willy at the moment is his attitude," said Farke earlier this month.

"He was always used to shine, always the posterboy. It’s not easy when he’s on the bench, but when we score and do positive stuff, the first one celebrating on the pitch is Willy."

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones also expressed his shock that Gnonto isn't starting as many games this season.

"I'm really surprised a player that is this good is not in the starting lineup at a Championship club," he said.

"Especially when he was given a second chance at Leeds to make things work and was forgiven for that little moment he had in the summer. He is a brilliant player."