West Ham United have enjoyed a solid start to the Premier League season and look on course for a far more comfortable campaign than last time out, which saw them battle to avoid the drop in England's top flight. The Hammers then pushed on to seal a historic victory against Fiorentina to win the Europa Conference League, and they have not looked back since.

Even after losing Declan Rice to Arsenal in the summer, David Moyes' side have managed to defeat the likes of Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as earning a point against Newcastle United. That said, the Hammers could still welcome reinforcements in the form of one particular player for the future.

West Ham transfer news

West Ham spent well during the summer transfer window to welcome the likes of James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus, and have been rewarded with results ever since. The sale of their star midfielder could even be looked back on as a wise decision when considering what they've done with the money.

According to reliable reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon, West Ham are eyeing a move for James Overy. The 16-year-old Perth Glory defender was previously on trial with the Hammers and a potential move has been boosted by the fact that he wouldn't need a work permit, given that he already owns a British passport thanks to a Scottish relation.

The Hammers aren't alone in their interest, however. Both Leicester City and Everton are reportedly eyeing moves for the right wing-back, who has also enjoyed a trial at the Toffees. With that said, the teenager will likely have a big decision to make in the near future.

West Ham want Overy

At just 16 years old, Overy has impressed enough to earn the interest of the likes of Everton and West Ham. And, from here, the only way is up for the full-back. If he does choose West Ham over other English sides, then Overy will be joining a club that is famous for producing some of the Premier League's finest young talent. We've seen players such as Frank Lampard, Joe Cole and Rio Ferdinand all come through the academy over the years. Now, the Australian could be next in line to make his mark on the club.

The teenager reportedly impressed during his trial at the London club, too, with ExWHUEmployee telling The West Ham Way: "I have been told by my sources that James Overy is currently on trial with our Academy. He is a highly rated right-back who impressed when playing against us for Perth Glory during our pre-season tour."

West Ham look set to face a battle when it comes to securing Overy's signature, but after their good start to the season, they're seemingly well-positioned to hand Moyes plenty of improvements for both the present and future of the club.