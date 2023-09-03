West Ham United have been one of the Premier League's surprise package so far this season, remaining unbeaten in their first four games and defeating both Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion along the way.

The Hammers deserve a lot of credit for their displays on the pitch, but it shouldn't be forgotten just how impressive they were in the summer transfer window, spending the reported £105m gain from the sale of Declan Rice incredibly wisely.

Even though the window is now shut, West Ham could still welcome one more reinforcement, too, with one particular attacking midfielder reportedly being considered by the London club.

What's the latest West Ham transfer news?

Spending the Rice money well, West Ham welcomed a total of five reinforcements, with one of the most eye-catching arrivals being Ajax star Mohammed Kudus, who scored 18 goals and assisted a further seven for the Dutch giants last season.

Meanwhile, James Ward-Prowse has got off to a solid start to life in Claret and Blue, scoring once and assisting a further three times in four appearances for his new club.

Ensuring that his side have the required depth to compete even in the face of potential injuries may just see David Moyes take the Hammers beyond the chaos of relegation scraps, and towards the comforts of mid-table and above once again. And that's where Jesse Lingard could come in.

According to The Athletic in the last 48 hours, the midfielder has been training with the London club since mid-August, having been made a free agent by Nottingham Forest at the end of last season, and West Ham are still considering signing their former loanee on a permanent deal, adding that a move could happen at any time.

Moyes spoke about Lingard, via The Athletic, saying:

"Jesse’s doing quite well and he’s getting his shape back.

“But there will be no discussion on Jesse yet. When we’re ready, we will do; but he’s working hard and he’s shown a great attitude to his work. It’s taken a bit of time to get him back into condition."

Should West Ham sign Jesse Lingard?

If anyone can get Lingard back to his best after failing to score a single Premier League goal for Nottingham Forest last season, it could be West Ham, having done exactly that in the past.

Spending the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan at West Ham, Lingard burst into life out of nowhere to score nine goals, and assist a further five for 14 goal involvements in just 16 games. The statistics show that, whilst on loan under Moyes, Lingard was one of the Premier League's standout players.

If the Hammers did sign their former loanee on a free deal, it would be a relatively risk ree transfer, and if they got him back to his best, they may well have one of the bargains of the season.

Full of praise for Lingard's character, former West Ham teammate Antonio said told West Ham's official website last season:

"Jesse is an actual legend. I saw him recently at a concert and really get along with him as well, but when you’re an easy-going person, everyone likes you."