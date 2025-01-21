West Ham United are targeting an alternative to Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran after seeing an offer rejected by Unai Emery's side, with Graham Potter in desperate need of a striker before deadline day on February 3.

Aston Villa turn down £57 bid from West Ham for Jhon Duran

Villa take on AS Monaco in the Champions League on Tuesday, and it is set to be a huge night for the Premier League side, so they're not entirely pleased with the timing of West Ham's formal approach to sign Duran.

The Guardian report that Villa are "livid" at West Ham's offer for Duran, thought to be around £57 million, on the eve of their big night in Europe, and they've slapped a £80 million price tag on the Colombia international's head as they make their stance over selling crystal clear.

NSWE are not keen on letting their star super-sub striker depart mid-season, and West Ham are not expected to make another offer for Duran, as technical director Tim Steidten and co-chair David Sullivan return to the market in search of a new centre-forward.

West Ham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Aston Villa (away) January 26 Chelsea (away) February 3 Brentford (home) February 15 Arsenal (away) February 22 Leicester City (home) February 27

Potter has just Danny Ings available to him as a natural number nine option, with both Michail Antonio and Niclas Füllkrug out through long-term injuries.

Their need for a fresh centre-forward choice is evident, but despite missing out on a deal for Duran, there are other targets who West Ham have identified as we approach the business end of this winter window.

The most attainable one, according to reports, appears to be RB Leipzig striker Andre Silva - who is keen to join Potter on a temporary deal. However, the 29-year-old does have doubts over game time.

Another name is Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi. As per Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg, West Ham have already held talks over Awoniyi, but he is valued at around £20 million by Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

West Ham target Taiwo Awoniyi as alternative to Jhon Duran

According to The Telegraph, the Nigerian is still very much in West Ham's thinking after the east Londoners saw their Duran bid swiftly turned down.

The reliable news outlet reports that West Ham could consider signing Awoniyi as an alternative to Duran, with Brighton's Evan Ferguson and Silva also on their shortlist.

Awoniyi, who enjoyed an excellent start to the 2023/2024 season as Forest's first-choice hitman, has lost his place to the in-form Chris Wood - but Espírito Santo may still be reluctant to let a capable back-up option depart the City Ground amid their fairytale campaign.

"Taiwo came on late in the game [against Liverpool], having played very well in the previous game against Luton," said Nuno on Awoniyi.

"We hope that he progresses with his fitness level because we know the talent and the quality he has. He is a goalscorer. He always has an impact, he always has chances. That is what you can say about Taiwo."