West Ham United have made an offer to a new centre-back who was on over £100,000-a-week at his last club, but is now available on a free transfer, seemingly becoming their alternative to heavily-linked former Sheffield United stalwart John Egan.

West Ham in talks with John Egan with behind-closed-doors trial held

Manager Julen Lopetegui is in the market for a new fourth-choice central defender, after watching both Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma depart the club on loan before last Friday's summer transfer window deadline.

The Spaniard has Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman and Konstantinos Mavropanos as his only three senior options for the heart of his West Ham defence, prompting technical director Tim Steidten and the Irons board to look at free agents for hire.

According to club insider ExWHUemployee, Egan is seen as the first choice potential centre-back signing by West Ham, following the Republic of Ireland international's exit from Bramall Lane this summer.

“It appears that John Egan is getting close to signing for the club,” reported Ex on The West Ham Way.

John Egan's Sheffield United appearances by season, in league competitions Season Appearances 2018/19 - Championship 44 2019/20 - Premier League 36 2020/21 - Premier League 31 2021/22 - Championship 46 2022/23 - Championship 45 2023/24 - Premier League 6

“We believe however that John Egan could be about to start a trial with the club ahead of a potential move. There will be a friendly behind closed doors in the coming days for him to prove his fitness it is thought and also for other players that are not in international duty to build up theirs.

“The friendly is thought to be tomorrow [Thursday] against Dagenham and Redbridge. The club hasn’t fully made a decision on whether they will go ahead with the signing but they are giving the Irish international a chance to prove he is the man with a deal likely to be offered afterwards.”

Sheffield United opted not to renew Egan's contract after his six seasons with the club, and a total of 208 league appearances for the Blades. However, in his last season, the 31-year-old was much more of a bit-part player, and it will be interesting to see how West Ham perceived his trial yesterday.

If they opt not to move ahead with a deal for Egan, there is an alternative - ex-Liverpool defender Joel Matip.

West Ham offer Joel Matip two-year contract to join Lopetegui

ExWHUemployee recently claimed that, despite Egan being the favourite, West Ham signing Matip on a Bosman deal isn't entirely ruled out.

Now, CaughtOffside share that West Ham have actually moved to offer Matip a two-year contract following his Liverpool exit. The Cameroonian's injury record in recent years is a cause for concern, and he missed 37 games last season due to his cruciate ligament tear.

Matip is also attracting interest from Premier League trio Leicester City, Fulham and Bournemouth, and the 33-year-old is yet to make a final decision on his next destination, despite Lopetegui's advances.

He was on around £110,000-per-week at Liverpool, and it is unclear just how much West Ham have offered to pay the Champions League-winning ace.

“In all the years that I have been involved in football, I am not sure I have come across too many players who are more loved than Joel Matip," said ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

"I’m not even sure it would be possible to say anything bad about him.

“A wonderful professional, a wonderful footballer and a wonderful human being – we have been blessed to have him with us for as long as we have and now all we can do is wish him well as he heads off in a new direction.”

Amid their chase for a free centre-back, other reports claim West Ham have been offered the chance to sign Turkey international attacker Yusuf Yazici on a Bosman deal too.