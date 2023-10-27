After flirting with relegation in the Premier League last season, West Ham United could ill-afford a disappointing start this time around. The summer sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal didn't exactly boost the confidence surrounding David Moyes' side, either. Now nine games in, the Hammers have more than exceeded expectations and put an end to any doubts, losing just three times during that period.

Much of the credit for their solid start deserves to go to the recruitment team, who did well to welcome the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez to cover for Rice's exit. They could repeat their transfer tricks when the January window swings open, too, with scouts sent to watch one particular left-back target.

West Ham transfer news

Ending the last campaign as European champions after winning the Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina, West Ham entered the summer transfer window with a new swagger about them that quickly became apparent in deals for the likes of Mohammed Kudus. And whilst they still have that European crown, those at the London Stadium may just look to add to Moyes' squad even more in January, potentially resulting in more competition for current left-backs Aaron Cresswell and Emerson Palmieri.

According to Dean Jones, West Ham are scouting Valencia left-back Jose Gaya. Jones told GiveMeSport: "Yeah, he's obviously being scouted right now so he's one of the players that they're just checking out. We know what West Ham are like when it comes to finding players. They cast the net far and wide and that's what they'll be doing now as they look for a new left back. I do think there's a pretty good chance that they do continue to recruit and this is one of the positions that they'll be looking at."

It remains to be seen whether or not West Ham make their move for Gaya, but if they've been impressed by what they've seen when watching the Valencia man, then Moyes could have himself another defensive reinforcement.

Jose Gaya is a "phenomenon"

Gaya's stats show why West Ham have been keeping an eye on him. The 28-year-old would come with plenty of experience and it could be argued that he would even be an upgrade on Emerson. As things stand, the Hammers have just got the former Chelsea man to call on with Cresswell suffering from ongoing injury issues.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Received Take-ons completed Jose Gaya 30 38 8 Emerson Palmieri 15 27 7

Gaya has earned plenty of praise throughout his career, including from former Spain manager Luis Enrique, who said, via Football Espana, after the left-back was forced to return home during the World Cup through injury: "Left back is the only position I can’t wait for anyone. There is no one who can adapt to what we ask for. If it were in another position, the player would be here. But they are two specific guys that have the characteristics to play there. Jose Gaya is a phenomenon, a guy who I get on with brilliantly. I feel it in my soul, I have to put the team before my feelings.”