West Ham United chiefs have approached a trophy-winning manager over potentially replacing Julen Lopetegui in the London Stadium hot seat, with the man in question learning from one of the very best in ex-Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp.

Lopetegui under pressure at West Ham as club look at successors

Three wins from just 11 Premier League games is objectively a poor return, especially after their summer expenditure of over £120 million on nine major signings.

Lopetegui's West Ham have appeared lacklustre and uninspired on the field - branded a "complete mess" by some members of the media - which is far from what David Sullivan was hoping for after ex-head coach David Moyes drew the curtain on his memorable five-year stay at the helm.

This situation is said to be quite "volatile" behind the scenes in east London, with well-connected former West Ham scout Mick Brown recently suggesting that Lopetegui is walking a tightrope.

"The situation at West Ham is very volatile," he told Football Insider.

Match Date Opponent Competition Result #13 09/11/2024 Everton (H) Premier League 0-0 draw #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss #9 05/10/2024 Ipswich (H) Premier League 4-1 win #8 28/09/2024 Brentford (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #7 25/09/2024 Liverpool (A) Carabao Cup 5-1 loss #6 21/09/2024 Chelsea (H) Premier League 3-0 loss #5 14/09/2024 Fulham (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #4 31/08/2024 Man City (H) Premier League 3-1 loss #3 28/08/2024 Bournemouth (H) Carabao Cup 1-0 win #2 24/08/2024 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League 2-0 win #1 17/08/2024 Aston Villa (H) Premier League 2-1 loss

"He could lose his job and be sacked immediately, at any time, things can change with the click of a finger. I’m not sure how good the relationship between the manager, the sporting director, and the owner is, but at the start of the season, I know it wasn’t good.

"They bought a lot of players for him and not many of them have turned up yet. That’s only put more pressure on him because if they spend big money, they want to see returns.

"From what I’ve heard, they were keen to give him time at first, but that faith is fading quickly."

According to recent reports, the likes of Sergio Conceicao, Sebastien Hoeness, Maurizio Sarri, Roger Schmidt and Kasper Hjulmand stand out as managers linked with the West Ham job, if they do decide to part company with Lopetegui.

West Ham sound out Edin Terzić to replace Lopetegui

According to talkSPORT, former West Ham backroom coach and ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzić remains in the frame as well.

The 42-year-old, who worked under Jürgen Klopp at Dortmund once upon a time, is out of work after leaving Dortmund - most recently guiding them to a surprise Champions League final against Real Madrid earlier this year.

He also won two domestic German trophies during his time at Signal Iduna Park, and his accomplishments in the Bundesliga haven't gone unnoticed.

It is believed West Ham have sounded out Terzic over potentially replacing Lopetegui, with Sullivan and Steidten preparing for the "eventuality" that they could have to sack their current boss.