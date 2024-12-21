West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui has now demoted a "top-quality" player in his squad to a "bit-part" role, and he could now leave in the looming January transfer window as a result.

West Ham prepare for Brighton and Hove Albion clash on Saturday

Lopetegui's side next face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, with West Ham's grieving head coach returning to the dugout this weekend after attending his father's funeral in Spain.

The passing of his Dad, Jose Lopetegui, 94, serves as a reminder that players and managers alike are simply human beings.

West Ham's most recent results Match Date Opponent Competition Result #18 16/12/2024 Bournemouth (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #17 09/12/2024 Wolves (H) Premier League 2-1 win #16 03/12/2024 Leicester City (A) Premier League 3-1 loss #15 30/11/2024 Arsenal (H) Premier League 5-2 loss #14 26/11/2024 Newcastle United (A) Premier League 2-0 win #13 09/11/2024 Everton (H) Premier League 0-0 draw #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss

It's been an extremely testing few weeks for Lopetegui, who's faced serious scrutiny in parts, and West Ham's head coach will be internally mourning the loss of his dear departed as he also seeks to resurrect his side's run of form in the top flight.

In some more positive news for the tactician, club insider ExWHUemployee has shared that his players are starting to buy into Lopetegui's methodology - as they all slowly begin to get behind the 58-year-old.

“There is a real growing sense at the club now that the players as a collective are starting to believe in Lopetegui and his team,” stated Ex (via West Ham Way).

“Its not been a great start to life for the Head Coach, but we understand that the players are really buying into his system and are supporting him in wanting to make it a success.

“This belief within the squad appears to be evident on recent performances, although not perfect, but there are clear signs of improvement as we look to build on some positive results of late.”

Lopetegui is also set to make a few key decisions ahead of the winter transfer window. Summer signing Guido Rodriguez has been linked with an unceremonious January exit from West Ham, just months after his arrival from Real Betis on a free transfer.

Julen Lopetegui demotes Guido Rodriguez to "bit-part" West Ham role

According to insider Claret & Hugh, that potential departure is now gaining traction. It is believed Lopetegui now sees Rodriguez as a "bit-part" West Ham player, and the Argentine could leave next month in an effort to re-establish himself elsewhere.

“He [Rodriguez] had a small injury for the Bournemouth game," said a club source to C&H.

"But the manager only sees him as a bit-part player now.”

The 30-year-old is said to be openly seeking a return to Betis, who are also interested in re-signing their former player mid-season, so his switch back to La Liga could be something to seriously watch out for.

Called a "top-quality" player by Terry Gibson, Rodriguez's move to West Ham hasn't exactly worked out as most would've hoped.