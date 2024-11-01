West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui has identified a new transfer target, who he believes will fit perfectly into the club's long-term plans and is well suited to the hustle of Premier League football.

West Ham's rumoured transfer plans for January

The east Londoners, led by technical director Tim Steidten, splashed the cash last summer in an attempt to back Lopetegui.

The Spaniard watched on as Steidten brought in a host of new players, with centre-back Max Kilman, winger Crysencio Summerville, striker Niclas Fullkrug, Brazilian gem Luis Guilherme, right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, midfielder Guido Rodriguez, defender Jean-Clair Todibo and Spain international Carlos Soler all making moves to the London Stadium.

West Ham summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Maximilian Kilman Wolves €47.5m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United €29.3m Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund €27m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras €23m Mohamadou Kante Paris FC Undisclosed Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd €18m Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free transfer Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Free transfer Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Loan transfer Carlos Soler PSG Loan transfer West Ham summer departures To Fee (Transfermarkt) Flynn Downes Southampton €17.85m James Ward-Prowse Nottingham Forest Loan Maxwel Cornet Southampton Loan Nayef Aguerd Real Sociedad Loan Kurt Zouma Al-Shabab Loan Said Benrahma Lyon €14.4m Angelo Ogbonna Watford Free transfer Thilo Kehrer Monaco €11m Nathan Trott FC Copenhagen €1.5m Ben Johnson Ipswich Town Free transfer Joseph Anang St Patrick's Athletic Free transfer

West Ham spent north of £120 million on this host of fresh faces, but Lopetegui has also endured a difficult start to the campaign. Fullkrug's West Ham career has been blighted by injury so far, forcing Lopetegui to rely on ageing strike force Danny Ings and Michail Antonio, who are set to leave on a free transfer next year as things stand.

This has led to reports that Lopetegui wants a new striker in January, with Panathinaikos striker Fotis Ioannidis, Benfica's Vangelis Pavlidis and PAOK starlet Stefanos Tzimas among the forwards linked with moves to West Ham.

They could look to bolster other areas of their attacking line as well, like a playmaker. Some reports have previously claimed that West Ham are planning to bid for Ernest Muci of Besiktas in January, with CaughtOffside now sharing a new name on Lopetegui's personal radar.

Lopetegui personally identifies Ibrahim Maza as West Ham target

According to CaughtOffside, Hertha Berlin forward Ibrahim Maza has been personally identified by Lopetegui as a new target for West Ham.

The 58-year-old has a real belief that Maza fits both the club's long-term plans and the demands of English top-flight football, with the 18-year-old sensation also capable of playing five different roles across the attacking line.

Maza has experience playing as an attacking midfielder, centre-forward, left-winger, right-winger and central midfielder - which is a real plus point considering the demands of Premier League football and West Ham's need for strength in depth.

The teenager has scored four goals and assisted two others across 12 appearances in all competitions this season, and it is believed he'd cost a maximum of just £21 million.