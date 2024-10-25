West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui could wave goodbye to one high-earning member of his squad in the January transfer window, according to a report this week.

Players who could leave West Ham in 2025

Tim Steidten and co have a few key decisions to make in regard to certain players as we approach 2025, with a fair few out of contract next summer.

Striker Danny Ings, defender Vladimir Coufal, forward Michail Antonio, left-back Aaron Cresswell and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski will all leave for nothing next summer, with many players currently out on loan also facing uncertain futures.

James Ward-Prowse, Maxwel Cornet, Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma are currently away on temporary spells at Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Real Sociedad and Al-Shabab respectively, and it remains to be seen whether the quartet have a long-term future at the London Stadium.

West Ham summer signings

From

Fee (Transfermarkt)

Maximilian Kilman

Wolves

€47.5m

Crysencio Summerville

Leeds United

€29.3m

Niclas Fullkrug

Borussia Dortmund

€27m

Luis Guilherme

Palmeiras

€23m

Mohamadou Kante

Paris FC

Undisclosed

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Man Utd

€18m

Wes Foderingham

Sheffield United

Free transfer

Guido Rodriguez

Real Betis

Free transfer

Jean-Clair Todibo

Nice

Loan transfer

Carlos Soler

PSG

Loan transfer

West Ham summer departures

To

Fee (Transfermarkt)

Flynn Downes

Southampton

€17.85m

James Ward-Prowse

Nottingham Forest

Loan

Maxwel Cornet

Southampton

Loan

Nayef Aguerd

Real Sociedad

Loan

Kurt Zouma

Al-Shabab

Loan

Said Benrahma

Lyon

€14.4m

Angelo Ogbonna

Watford

Free transfer

Thilo Kehrer

Monaco

€11m

Nathan Trott

FC Copenhagen

€1.5m

Ben Johnson

Ipswich Town

Free transfer

Joseph Anang

St Patrick's Athletic

Free transfer

One player who is certainly happy to have left West Ham is Aguerd, who recently thanked the east Londoners for green-lighting his temporary deal at Sociedad, so perhaps a permanent exit is inevitable for the Moroccan.

“Thanks to the club (West Ham) for giving me the opportunity to leave," said Aguerd on his West Ham exit.

"Because I wanted to try something new, and I wanted to play in LaLiga and doing so in a club like Real is perfect. That’s why I speak Spanish so well, because since I was little, I wanted to learn it to play in LaLiga one day.”

West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd

As West Ham look at signing a striker in January, it is now believed new signing Niclas Fullkrug could depart the club, amid a lacklustre start to his Hammers career blighted by an Achilles tendon injury.

West Ham could now sell Niclas Fullkrug in January

Fullkrug is currently in Germany for treatment on his injury, and a report from Kicker (via Sport Witness) claims Lopetegui's side may opt to cut their losses on the £100,000-per-week forward already.

It is believed West Ham could look to sell Fullkrug in January already, and the player himself is contemplating a "fresh start" away from the Premier League.

Fullkrug-West-Ham

Reports of his potential winter sale just over two months into his West Ham career are perhaps premature, and if that does come to fruition, the £27 million paid to sign him from Borussia Dortmund would be seen as a real waste of time - despite Fullkrug's quality when available.

“I’m a fan of Niclas Fullkrug,” said pundit Ally McCoist told TNT Sports.

“Nothing wrong with an old-fashioned centre forward that can play. Every time I’ve seen Fullkrug, he’s impressed me. His game knowledge is good, his touch is excellent, he can finish, he’s aggressive. I think he’s a good player.”