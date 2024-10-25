West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui could wave goodbye to one high-earning member of his squad in the January transfer window, according to a report this week.

Players who could leave West Ham in 2025

Tim Steidten and co have a few key decisions to make in regard to certain players as we approach 2025, with a fair few out of contract next summer.

Striker Danny Ings, defender Vladimir Coufal, forward Michail Antonio, left-back Aaron Cresswell and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski will all leave for nothing next summer, with many players currently out on loan also facing uncertain futures.

James Ward-Prowse, Maxwel Cornet, Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma are currently away on temporary spells at Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Real Sociedad and Al-Shabab respectively, and it remains to be seen whether the quartet have a long-term future at the London Stadium.

West Ham summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Maximilian Kilman Wolves €47.5m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United €29.3m Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund €27m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras €23m Mohamadou Kante Paris FC Undisclosed Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd €18m Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free transfer Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Free transfer Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Loan transfer Carlos Soler PSG Loan transfer West Ham summer departures To Fee (Transfermarkt) Flynn Downes Southampton €17.85m James Ward-Prowse Nottingham Forest Loan Maxwel Cornet Southampton Loan Nayef Aguerd Real Sociedad Loan Kurt Zouma Al-Shabab Loan Said Benrahma Lyon €14.4m Angelo Ogbonna Watford Free transfer Thilo Kehrer Monaco €11m Nathan Trott FC Copenhagen €1.5m Ben Johnson Ipswich Town Free transfer Joseph Anang St Patrick's Athletic Free transfer

One player who is certainly happy to have left West Ham is Aguerd, who recently thanked the east Londoners for green-lighting his temporary deal at Sociedad, so perhaps a permanent exit is inevitable for the Moroccan.

“Thanks to the club (West Ham) for giving me the opportunity to leave," said Aguerd on his West Ham exit.

"Because I wanted to try something new, and I wanted to play in LaLiga and doing so in a club like Real is perfect. That’s why I speak Spanish so well, because since I was little, I wanted to learn it to play in LaLiga one day.”

As West Ham look at signing a striker in January, it is now believed new signing Niclas Fullkrug could depart the club, amid a lacklustre start to his Hammers career blighted by an Achilles tendon injury.

West Ham could now sell Niclas Fullkrug in January

Fullkrug is currently in Germany for treatment on his injury, and a report from Kicker (via Sport Witness) claims Lopetegui's side may opt to cut their losses on the £100,000-per-week forward already.

It is believed West Ham could look to sell Fullkrug in January already, and the player himself is contemplating a "fresh start" away from the Premier League.

Reports of his potential winter sale just over two months into his West Ham career are perhaps premature, and if that does come to fruition, the £27 million paid to sign him from Borussia Dortmund would be seen as a real waste of time - despite Fullkrug's quality when available.

“I’m a fan of Niclas Fullkrug,” said pundit Ally McCoist told TNT Sports.

“Nothing wrong with an old-fashioned centre forward that can play. Every time I’ve seen Fullkrug, he’s impressed me. His game knowledge is good, his touch is excellent, he can finish, he’s aggressive. I think he’s a good player.”