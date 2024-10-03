West Ham United transfer chiefs have drawn up "fresh plans" to sign a £40 million player, with manager Julen Lopetegui personally identifying him as a possible new addition.

Lopetegui under pressure as West Ham eye new attackers

Chairman David Sullivan and the Hammers hierarchy gave their green-light for technical director Tim Steidten to splash nearly £120 million on nine new signings in the summer, but their form hasn't exactly reflected the new quality in Lopetegui's squad so far.

West Ham are without a win in all competitions since late August, with their last victory coming against Bournemouth in the EFL Cup. Since then, Lopetegui has watched his side fall to Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City while also being held against Fulham and Brentford in the Premier League.

While it is still very early days, questions are being asked about West Ham's lack of memorable moments in games, despite the quality and fresh new additions to choose from.

West Ham Results: 2024/25 Match Date Opponent Competition Result #8 28/09/2024 Brentford (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #7 25/09/2024 Liverpool (A) Carabao Cup 5-1 loss #6 21/09/2024 Chelsea (H) Premier League 3-0 loss #5 14/09/2024 Fulham (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #4 31/08/2024 Man City (H) Premier League 3-1 loss #3 28/08/2024 Bournemouth (H) Carabao Cup 1-0 win #2 24/08/2024 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League 2-0 win #1 17/08/2024 Aston Villa (H) Premier League 2-1 loss

Some critics believe Lopetegui is at risk of losing his job if their form doesn't pick up quickly, with West Ham also unable to call upon striker Niclas Füllkrug, who is still recovering from an achilles injury and unavailable for selection.

“I think there’s more pressure on him after what David Moyes managed to do,” said ex-West Ham recruitment chief Mick Brown to Football Insider this week.

“When 60,000 people are saying they don’t want this and they want a different type of football, the board have had to be careful with their decision.

“It’s always difficult trying to judge what the owners and directors will do. Their knowledge of the game is not great and they’ve made many mistakes in the past. They were warned to be careful what they wished for, but having made that decision [replacing Moyes with Lopetegui], they’re wary of making another mistake.

“I don’t know Lopetegui and I don’t know how he works, but if we’re looking at the results he’s had so far, which is what the game is about, he’s definitely at risk."

Fullkrug's absence has exposed West Ham's lack of striker depth, for both the present and for the long-term. Indeed, Danny Ings and Michail Antonio are on the wrong side of 30 and out of contract next summer, leading to the club's reported interest in Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush.

West Ham draw "fresh plans" to sign Marmoush after Lopetegui call

GiveMeSport have shared a fresh update this evening.

It is believed that West Ham have drawn up "fresh plans" to sign Marmoush, with Lopetegui personally earmarking the Egypt striker as a possible new signing at the who can give them that extra bite going forward.

Marmoush is also being chased by Newcastle United and Aston Villa, as all three Premier League sides prepare to battle it out over the £40 million forward's signature at the turn of the year.

The 25-year-old has started this campaign in absolutely electric form - scoring six goals and registering five assists in just seven games across all competitions - which has surely turned many heads in east London.

Praised for his "tireless" work rate by Eintracht boss Dino Toppmöller as well, other reports have claimed that Marmoush is "most likely" to join West Ham or Crystal Palace, so this could be one to watch heading into 2025.