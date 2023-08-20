After missing out on Harry Maguire, it looks as though David Moyes is finally set to strengthen his backline at West Ham United, with an update emerging on Konstantinos Mavropanos.

The Hammers have so far signed just two reinforcements, in the form of James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez. Now, however, they're reportedly securing one more.

What's the latest on Konstantinos Mavropanos to West Ham?

With the London club targeting a centre-back this summer, VfB Stuttgart's Mavropanos is set to undergo a medical, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The deal itself is reportedly agreed at €20m, plus €5m in add-ons, with 10% of the fee going to Mavropanos' former club and West Ham's rivals, Arsenal.

The Hammers turned to the former Gunner after facing rejection from Manchester United's Maguire. With a deal in place with the Red Devils, it was the England international's decision that reportedly broke the move down.

Moyes looks to have finally got his defender, however, as West Ham look to avoid the chaos of a relegation battle this season, and enjoy the comforts of mid-table, at the very least, instead.

On the opening day of the season, of course, they secured a point against Bournemouth, in what they may see as the foundation to build from in the coming weeks.

Should West Ham sign Konstantinos Mavropanos?

After shipping 55 goals last season - the ninth-worst record in the league - it's fair to say that West Ham needed reinforcements in their backline this summer. And Mavropanos could prove to be an ideal choice.

The defender, who was one of the quickest in the Bundesliga, may have struggled to make his mark when at Arsenal, but ever since switching London for Stuttgart, he has proven exactly why he got the move to the Gunners in the first place. He's earned plenty of praise in the process, too, with former Stuttgart manager Pellegrino Matarazzo saying, via the official Bundesliga website:

"He always shows in training that he can produce magic.

"He's got heart, energy and determination. We need guys like him.

"He's our gladiator - a monster in terms of physique."

Meanwhile, Stuttgart sporting director Sven Mislintat said:

"Dinos is a prototype of everything this team stands for: always working, with a desire to win and to constantly improve.

"And when things aren't going well, he doesn't get negative. He always communicates well with his colleagues, and is always looking forward."

With that said, everything points to the notion that West Ham are getting themselves an excellent addition, and an addition whose speed is a particularly impressive trait.

As per the Bundesliga website, Mavropanos has previously clocked a top speed of 21.79 mph, showing pace that could play a crucial part in the Premier League when asked to keep up with the likes of Erling Haaland, and Mohamed Salah.

From West Ham's perspective, once medicals are done, and the defender is officially presented at the London Stadium, they'll want to get him involved as soon as possible. If the Hammers get the deal done in time, we may well see Mavropanos make his debut against Brighton & Hove Albion next Saturday.