Footage has emerged of Lucas Paqueta picking up a yellow card amid the West Ham United player now being under investigation for allegedly betting, leaving his rumoured summer transfer in jeopardy.

What's the latest Lucas Paqueta news?

It's no secret that gambling is an issue within the world of football and that appears to include Premier League footballers, too.

Most notably, Brentford striker Ivan Toney is currently serving an eight-month ban for breaching FA betting rules – admitting to and being found guilty of 232 charges.

Nottingham Forest defender Harry Toffolo was also charged by FA over 375 alleged betting breaches during the summer.

Paqueta of West Ham is the latest player currently being investigated by the FA for allegedly breaching betting rules – although the Brazilian denies placing any bets himself (via Sky Sports News).

Of course, this comes at just about the worst time possible, as the player was thought to be closing in on an £80m deal to join Manchester City, but that move is now in danger of breaking down.

Is Paquets joining Man City?

The midfielder is 25 years old and has spent one season in England after joining West Ham from Lyon last season in a club-record £51m deal.

And while it looked like his career was about to go to the next step, it could now be in danger – although a move to City could still happen.

Indeed, speaking on the Sky Sports News Transfer Show, journalist Dharmesh Sheth explained: "The deal is on hold, but it's not off - and it could be resurrected if this issue is cleared up and cleared up quickly.

"We heard from David Moyes, who said they have rejected a bid from Manchester City. West Ham value him at £85m or possibly even more.

"There is a release clause in his contract which kicks off next summer, which means West Ham can charge whatever they want. He has four years left on his contract with the option of an extra year.

He added: "We are told that Paqueta is focused completely on playing for West Ham and he's been training as normal today ahead of playing Chelsea on Sunday."

This latest development has certainly thrown a spanner in the works for Man City's transfer plans, and it will be interesting to see how they proceed in the coming days and weeks.

On the betting charges, footage has now emerged from his display last for the Hammers against Bournemouth last weekend as he picked up a needless yellow card in the dying embers of the game.

According to Globo (via Daily Mail), back in March, betting accounts linked to those close to the Brazilian were opened with Betway (West Ham's front-of-shirt sponsor) – with the 'maximum' amount allowed then deposited into those accounts.

Bets were then placed on Paqueta to be booked in West Ham's 1-1 home draw with Aston Villa in the Premier League that month. The player was indeed booked, as you can see in the footage below.

For the time being, Paqueta has denied placing bets himself and will now seek advice from his legal team as the FA's investigation gets underway. In fact, according to the Daily Mail, those discussions are likely to have already started.