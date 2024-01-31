West Ham have now given the green-light for a "wonderful talent" to leave before deadline day, and it is believed a deal has been agreed.

West Ham getting busy ahead of February 1

In the past 10 days, David Moyes' side have kicked into action incoming-wise after a quiet first few weeks of the window.

First up, West Ham sealed the signing of England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips on a season-long loan with a rumoured option-to-buy clause in the summer.

Talks were concluded in fairly efficient fashion as the 28-year-old gears up to make his Premier League debut for the Irons. Phillips could don Claret and Blue on Thursday against Bournemouth, with Moyes in particular thrilled by his arrival in east London.

“We are really pleased to bring a player of Kalvin’s quality to West Ham United,” said Moyes to club media (via TNT Sports).

“We’ve been big admirers of him for a long time and we believe that he will add strength and competition to our squad.

“Kalvin is an England international midfielder, with proven Premier League experience. We’re excited to welcome him into the group and look forward to working with him.”

After Phillips, it has been widely reported that West Ham are chasing a late deal for Al-Ittihad winger Jota and could still sign FC Norsjaelland sensation Ibrahim Osman.

They've held talks over the latter for quite some time, but the stalled transfer means Jota has emerged as a potential alternative to the Ghanaian. However, ExWHUemployee has suggested West Ham could bring in both Jota and Osman if they manage to offload Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma.

Fornals, according to journalist Dean Jones, is closing on a move to Real Betis - coming after Thilo Kehrer also sealed a loan move to Monaco earlier in the window.

Now, as per Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, Benrahma could be close to following Kehrer and Fornals out of the Rush Green exit door.

West Ham "deal agreed" with Lyon over Benrahma exit

Indeed, the reliable transfer reporter claims West Ham have agreed a deal with Lyon over Benrahma - which comes in the form of a loan with the obligation to buy at around £15 million.

The Algeria international has found consistent opportunities difficult to come by under Moyes this season, and as they attempt to strike a deal for the likes of Jota, it is perhaps best for all parties that he agrees to a Ligue 1 switch.

Said Benrahma's stats in all competitions since joining West Ham Number (via Transfermarkt) Goals 24 Assists 19 Appearances 155 Bookings 3 Minutes played 8,715

While he is now more out of favour at the London Stadium, Benrahma has dazzled on more than one occasion during his time at West Ham, with ex-striker Frank McAvennie calling him a "wonderful talent".