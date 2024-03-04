With West Ham United arresting a torrid run of form in recent weeks, the fresh faces in the Hammers' recruitment team appear to have found their first target as they prepare for a summer of change.

West Ham change transfer strategy

After a disappointing January saw just Kalvin Phillips walk through the door at the London Stadium, many fans were left dismayed that David Moyes had not used some of the windfall from the sale of Declan Rice to make improvements to his side.

The loan signing of Phillips has been a unanimous failure so far leading many to question the strategy of West Ham's backroom. Seemingly in response to the poor window, there has been a major shake up in East London, with Moyes' grip on the transfer policy loosened in recent weeks.

February saw West Ham appoint Moritz Steidten as their new head of international scouting and recruitment, on the recommendation of current technical director and Moritz's brother, Tim Steidten. This followed the arrival of Maximilian Hahn as the club's head of technical scouting and analysis earlier this year.

After spending much of the recent transfer windows struggling for power with Moyes, Tim Steidten has seemingly stamped his authority on the club by re-designing much of the recruitment team in his own image. With Moyes' deal set to expire this summer and talks stalling amid poor form in the Premier League, it is clear that Steidten and his team are now in charge as far as transfers are concerned.

Now holding the keys to the war chest, Steidten's first move looks to be a return for one of his January targets.

Hammers returning to January target

According to West Ham news site Claret & Hugh, it is likely that the revamped Hammers' backroom will make a new offer to sign Belgian youngster Mandela Keita. The outlet states that "this potential transfer target marks one of the first ventures for Tim Steidten’s newly established scouting department", showing the changing dynamic within the club.

Whilst West Ham had a free run at the 21-year-old defensive midfielder in January, they may face stiff competition at the end of the season. Both Aston Villa and Man United have been linked to the talent with the latter reportedly making multiple trips to scout the player.

Since joining Antwerp on loan last January, Keita has excelled in his home country, contributing to his sides' first top-flight title victory since 1957.

Mandela Keita 2023/24 Belgian Pro League Stats Total Per 90 Rank vs midfielders in similar leagues Passes Attempted 62.54 93rd Percentile Pass Completion Percentage 89.3% 99th Percentile Successful Take-ons 1.17 78th Percentile Progressive Passes 5.90 72nd Percentile Tackles 2.89 80th Percentile Interceptions 2.03 92nd Percentile

At just 21 years of age, Keita already has the making of a midfielder able to excel in any area of the pitch. Arguably best suited to sitting deep and winning the ball, the Belgian is just as comfortable progresing play and running with the ball at his feet. Compared to the sluggish displays of Phillips, Keita would be a breath of fresh air at the London Stadium.

Despite the competition for his signature, it is clear that the new look recruitment team want to make it happen and for a rumoured fee of just £17million this is an opportunity they do not want to miss again.