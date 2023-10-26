West Ham United have finally rediscovered some stability in the Premier League after an inconsistent campaign left them all too close to the relegation zone last season. David Moyes' side have used their Europa Conference League win as a springboard for further success, maintaining that form in domestic action, as well as enjoying a successful start in the Europa League, winning both of their group games so far.

From here, the only way has to be up - the London club can't afford to take their foot off the gas when things are going well like they have done in the past. Instead, they have the opportunity to kick on and improve even further, something that one particular star could help with next summer.

West Ham transfer news

The Hammers spent well in the summer transfer window, welcoming the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse, who have all hit the ground running at the London Stadium. The credit deserves to go to the recruitment team for improving away from the pitch, allowing for the arrival of upgrades on the pitch.

They won't want to stop there, either, with both January and next summer representing a chance for West Ham to go up another level or two. The latest Manuel Locatelli transfer news suggests that he could be one of those upgrades, too. According to Calciomercato, if Tomas Soucek leaves West Ham next summer, then they could move for the Juventus midfielder, who is valued at €40m (£35m).

Given that Soucek just signed a new deal at the London Stadium, extending his contract until 2028, a move now seems more unlikely for the Czech Republic international. But, if Locatelli becomes available, it wouldn't exactly be a bad move for West Ham to pursue the Italian as an upgrade next summer.

Manuel Locatelli is a "dominator" in midfield

Locatelli has been enjoying his football at Juventus this season, starting in all nine Serie A games, and even netting the winning goal in his side's most recent victory over AC Milan. With Juventus just two points adrift of Inter Milan at the top of the league, too, there's every chance that the Italian could play an important part in a title race this season.

Locatelli's stats, compared to Soucek, are certainly impressive, too, as per FBref, with the Juventus man outperforming the Czech in most areas.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Pass Completion Rate Manuel Locatelli 6 54 84.9% Tomas Soucek 3 15 71.2%

His performances have earned deserved praise, including from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who posted on X: "Fantastic performance by Manu Locatelli. A real dominator in midfield."

With that said, Locatelli would be an ideal arrival for West Ham next summer if Soucek leaves. The Italian is still only 25-years-old, and a move to the Premier League would only turn him into an even better player, such is the level that England's top flight currently operates at. It's still early days, however, and the summer transfer window is currently a long way off, so fans may simply be keen to keep an eye on the Italy international from afar for now.