West Ham United co-chair David Sullivan appears determined to back manager Graham Potter, and is even considering a double forward swoop this January.

West Ham enter January market for new striker after Fullkrug blow

Summer signing Niclas Füllkrug had only just returned from an achilles tendon problem and was actually starting to find his feet, but it didn't take long for the German to be sidelined once again, this time suffering a hamstring injury.

The 31-year-old has been ruled out for three months in what is a seismic blow for Potter (Gary Jacob), who has just one natural striker in the previously out-of-favour Danny Ings, with West Ham now looking to January for solutions.

While reports that RB Leipzig striker Andre Silva is closing in on a move to West Ham appear wide of the mark, Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg has reported that the Hammers are serious about a potential deal for Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi, and talks are apparently ongoing.

The Nigerian is behind in-form Forest star Chris Wood in Nuno Espirito Santo's pecking order, so much so that the Nigerian has been linked with a move away from the City Ground before February 3.

Awoniyi got off to a flyer at the start of 2023/2024, but underwent groin surgery midway through the campaign and hasn't really managed to battle his way back to form ever since - with Wood scoring for fun in the African's stead.

West Ham could also try and sign Evan Ferguson on loan from Brighton towards the end of the window if a move for Awoniyi fails, so there are plenty of options for Sullivan, who is taking a more hands-on approach to transfers this window.

West Ham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Crystal Palace (home) January 18 Aston Villa (away) January 26 Chelsea (away) February 3 Brentford (home) February 15 Arsenal (away) February 22

“Even more power is going to be lying in the hands of David Sullivan as the chairman and co-owner of West Ham, and that includes January recruitment," said David Ornstein recently.

“They need to bolster their attack in the absence of Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen.”

Marcus Rashford open to joining West Ham as Sullivan eyes two forwards

One of them is Man United striker Marcus Rashford, who is widely tipped to leave Old Trafford this month after falling out of favour under Ruben Amorim.

The England international is attracting interest from Europe, mainly from AC Milan, and if a move there were to fail, then GiveMeSport claim that Rashford would be prepared to make a move to West Ham and hasn't ruled out joining Potter's side on loan behind-the-scenes.

GMS also report that the east Londoners could even look to sign two forwards rather than one this month, which would be quite a show of ambition on behalf of Potter.

Going back to Rashford, if West Ham were to want a permanent deal in the future, he'd apparently cost around £40 million.