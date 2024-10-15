A well-connected former West Ham United chief has "heard" that technical director Tim Steidten and co could move for an "elite" striker - with summer signing Niclas Fullkrug's injury potentially making them re-enter the market for forwards.

Niclas Fullkrug continues long recovery after injury

In September, Fullkrug suffered an achilles tendon problem, and he has been on the road to recovery ever since - leaving manager Julen Lopetegui with Michail Antonio and Danny Ings as his number nine options.

Prior to their 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town in the Premier League, club insider ExWHUemployee said that Fullkrug's comeback was taking longer than expected. Last week, fellow Hammers source Claret & Hugh then stated that Fullkrug's injury is "significantly worse" than first thought - as Lopetegui is now forced to potentially contend with an aging strike force for the foreseeable future.

West Ham Results: 2024/25 Match Date Opponent Competition Result #9 05/10/2024 Ipswich (H) Premier League 4-1 win #8 28/09/2024 Brentford (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #7 25/09/2024 Liverpool (A) Carabao Cup 5-1 loss #6 21/09/2024 Chelsea (H) Premier League 3-0 loss #5 14/09/2024 Fulham (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #4 31/08/2024 Man City (H) Premier League 3-1 loss #3 28/08/2024 Bournemouth (H) Carabao Cup 1-0 win #2 24/08/2024 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League 2-0 win #1 17/08/2024 Aston Villa (H) Premier League 2-1 loss

Both Antonio and Ings are also out of contract in the summer, meaning Steidten and David Sullivan simply must think about the long-term, as well as Fullkrug's fitness issues.

In terms of new centre-forwards linked with moves to the London Stadium, it is believed Atlético Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth is considering a West Ham switch, while Steidten has apparently drawn up transfer plans for Omar Marmoush of Eintracht Frankfurt after his excellent start to 2024/2025.

West Ham may have limited funds to play with in January, though, especially after a summer where they spent nearly £120 million on nine fresh faces for Lopetegui. A fairly cheap and prolific option, valued at around £21 million by Transfermarkt, comes in the form of Benfica ace Vangelis Pavlidis.

West Ham could move for Vangelis Pavlidis

The Greek international recently put England to the sword with an impressive brace at Wembley, helping his nation to a shock 2-1 win, and he bagged an impressive 33 goals in all competitions for previous club AZ Alkmaar last season.

Now, speaking to Football Insider, former Irons recruitment chief Mick Brown, who remains well-connected at the club after leaving his post in June, suggests West Ham could move for Pavlidis after previously holding an interest in him.

“After that performance, clubs will certainly be interested,” said Brown.

“Many of them will have already known about him and will have reports from watching him in the past which they’ll likely be re-visiting. He’s got a great goalscoring record in his career, and that’s the sort of player every team needs.

“When you think about clubs that need a striker, there are a few of those in the Premier League and he’d be a worthwhile contender. I know clubs have been having close looks since before he moved to Benfica.

“I’m surprised none of them made a move when he left AZ in the summer. From what I know the likes of West Ham are looking for a striker, and have looked at him before. I’ve also heard that that interest could still be there and I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see their name in the running if he is to move again.”

Football Transfers have even called Pavlidis a "similar" player to Sporting Lisbon sensation Viktor Gyokeres, and if he is indeed anything like the Swede, West Ham would have a real player on their hands.

As well as this, sports psychologist Stewart Flaherty has hailed the 25-year-old's "elite" striker play.