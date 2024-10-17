West Ham United chiefs are believed to have their eyes on an "ambitious" transfer target, in case Lucas Paqueta or Mohammed Kudus leave the London Stadium, which could be a very real possibility in the coming year.

Mohammed Kudus attracting interest as Paqueta awaits FA ruling

The Hammers face losing both Kudus and Paqueta, two star attacking players, in the near future - depending on developments.

Paqueta has been charged by the FA for alleged spot-fixing, with the national association accusing him of deliberately seeking a card in an attempt to influence the betting market. The Brazilian has been charged with four breaches, relating to his conduct in games against Leicester City, Aston Villa, Leeds United and Bournemouth - all within the last two years.

The £150,000-per-week star is expected to face a hearing next March, but West Ham are ready to take the FA to court in defence of Paqueta as they back their star playmaker. The threat of a lifetime ban for Paqueta is potentially looming, so manager Julen Lopetegui and the east Londoners simply must entertain a future without the 27-year-old.

West Ham Results: 2024/25 Match Date Opponent Competition Result #9 05/10/2024 Ipswich (H) Premier League 4-1 win #8 28/09/2024 Brentford (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #7 25/09/2024 Liverpool (A) Carabao Cup 5-1 loss #6 21/09/2024 Chelsea (H) Premier League 3-0 loss #5 14/09/2024 Fulham (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #4 31/08/2024 Man City (H) Premier League 3-1 loss #3 28/08/2024 Bournemouth (H) Carabao Cup 1-0 win #2 24/08/2024 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League 2-0 win #1 17/08/2024 Aston Villa (H) Premier League 2-1 loss

Meanwhile, it is believed that in-form winger Kudus is attracting interest from Barcelona and other elite sides. The Ghanaian, thought to have an £85 million release clause in his contract, could be prised away next summer with West Ham powerless to stop it - if any interested side elects to pay that amount.

According to WhoScored, Kudus is West Ham's most threatening player by some way in terms of shots at goal and successful take-ons - averaging 2.9 and 3.3 per game respectively so far this season.

Losing Kudus or Paqueta, potentially even both, would be a big blow for Lopetegui and the club - but it is believed they have their eyes on an "ambitious" replacement in Atalanta attacker Charles de Ketelaere.

West Ham "very strongly considering" move for De Ketelaere

That is according to CaughtOffside, who explain that West Ham are "very strongly considering" De Ketelaere as an ambitious target in the event of losing key attacking stars - citing both Paqueta and Kudus.

Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham and Newcastle United are also keeping tabs on the Belgian, but West Ham are apparently a "surprise" name to watch in the race for his signature this summer and seen as real dark horses.

Considering the uncertainty surrounding both Kudus and Paqueta, it is believed the Irons could therefore be quicker to the punch than an elite side like Arsenal, given their more glaring need for firepower.

“Off the ball – high presser, great tackler from the front, one of the best tacklers from the front in an offensive position you’ll see," journalist and podcaster Conor McGilligan.

"His vision is something quite spectacular in Europe at the minute. He’s really got everything. He’s got absolutely everything; his finesse is just fantastic.

“It’s great to see Victor Orta is actually going for these sorts of players.”