West Ham United and co-chairman David Sullivan by extension have been offered a club's "big-game" captain, after reliable transfer source Fabrizio Romano claimed they really want him.

West Ham searching for new attackers

The Hammers' 1-1 draw to Bristol City in the FA Cup on Sunday may well have changed the landscape of their January transfer window.

Lucas Paqueta, Konstantinos Mavropanos and star forward Jarrod Bowen suffered injuries during the clash, and while the extent of them is currently yet to be confirmed, prolonged absences for the trio could spell real trouble for manager David Moyes.

West Ham will also be without Michail Antonio for an extended period after the Jamaican striker suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee problem, dealing with some very bad news for Moyes who could soon be bereft of attacking options.

The need for a striker and wide attacker has suddenly grown more prevalent, with Bowen having starred in a makeshift centre-forward role in Antonio's absence.

If Bowen's injury is serious, Moyes will have just the out-of-favour Danny Ings and youngster Divin Mubama to choose from for the number nine role, with Mohammed Kudus currently at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The January window could represent an opportunity to rectify this lack of options going forward, with West Ham currently chasing Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy among a plethora of other sides.

According to reliable transfer reporter Romano, who took to X last week, West Ham are also firm admirers of Ajax captain Steven Bergwijn and have earmarked him as one of their top January targets.

Other reports have backed West Ham's serious interest in signing the Netherlands international this month as well, with a report by HITC and journalist Graeme Bailey now sharing further detail.

West Ham offered Bergwijn transfer chance

According to their information, West Ham have now been offered Bergwijn, and the player himself has indicated his "openness" to making a move back to England.

The ex-Spurs forward has captained Ajax this season and is currently their best-performer by average match rating, according to WhoScored, but the Dutch giants could opt to sell.

This is due to Bergwijn being one of their highest earners, and amid a poor season for them, Ajax may look to offload their captain and raise some much-needed cash.

Steven Bergwijn's best Eredivisie games for Ajax - 2023/2024 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Ajax 2-0 FC Volendam 9.60 Ajax 4-0 Heracles 8.81 Ajax 5-0 Vitesse 8.73 Ajax 4-1 SC Heerenveen 7.59 Ajax 2-1 Sparta Rotterdam 7.58

Despite a lacklustre spell at Tottenham overall, the 26-year-old did put in flashes of exciting performances but couldn't quite get a consistent run of game time under Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte.

Indeed, he was even called Mourinho's "big-game monster" by journalist John Cross.