It was only around 18 months ago that West Ham shelled out around £30m to sign centre-back Nayef Aguerd from French club Rennes, but already his future at the London Stadium is in serious doubt.

Aguerd enjoyed a successful first season with the Hammers, making the Europa Conference League team of the season after they tasted continental glory for the first time in their history, and he's been heavily involved this year with 16 starts from his side's first 20 Premier League games.

However, there's a feeling behind the scenes that Aguerd "hasn't kicked on in his second season", and as such West Ham are open to moving him on this year if the right offer arrives. There's already been interest from Italy and Saudi Arabia, but David Moyes will want a replacement lined up before he sanctions a sale, and his ideal candidate may have emerged.

Moyes wants Kilman to bolster defence

According to The Guardian, West Ham "will target" Wolves centre-back Max Kilman with the proceeds from Aguerd's potential sale. The Irons don't have a "huge budget" for this window, which means that departures will determine incomings, but Moyes remains hopeful of strengthening his back four.

West Ham recognise that they face a challenge in prising Kilman away from Wolves, with Gary O'Neil's side said to demand at least £40m in the hope of avoiding what could be a destabilising mid-season exit.

Moyes does have alternative targets in mind, like Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah, Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall and Peterborough's Ronnie Edwards, but there's a feeling that Kilman has the edge because he's proven in the Premier League.

Kilman offers comprehensive package for Moyes

Kilman has shown himself to be a dominant centre-half at the heart of the Wolves backline this season, ranking inside the Premier League's top 10 for percentage of dribblers tackled (77.8) and winning the ninth-most aerial duels (52). He's very difficult to beat either on the ground or in the air, and he relishes the ugly side of defending too, placing 10th for blocks (32) and third for clearances (94). That's not to say he's limited on the ball either - Kilman finished last season with the eighth-highest progressive carrying distance (4,615 yards), so he can serve as a playmaking instigator.

The table below shows how he compares with Aguerd this season. The duo are closely matched in many areas, but Kilman completes a higher volume of passes and does so with a greater accuracy, which may be part of what Moyes is trying to accomplish.

Stat (per game) Kilman Aguerd Tackles 1.3 1.2 Interceptions 1.1 1 Clearances 4.6 4.1 Passes 58.4 53.3 Passing accuracy 83% 79.9% Long balls 4.1 5.3

Journalist Josh Bunting has praised his "technique" and comfort in possession, adding that he's become a "proper leader" after taking the Wolves armband in the summer. Meanwhile, commentator Jacqui Oatley has argued that he's one of the most "underrated" players in the league and described him as "pure class".

Kilman only signed a new five-year deal at Molineux last year, so it's ambitious one for West Ham to pursue, but he certainly looks like he could have the desired impact in their defence.