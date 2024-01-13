Reliable club insider ExWHUemployee has lifted the lid on a new transfer target for West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan, technical director Tim Steidten and co this January.

Moyes desperately seeking new striker

Following a plethora of injuries, manager David Moyes is said to be eager on bringing in a new forward option.

Star midfielder Lucas Paqueta is expected to be out for around two months, while the club's player of the season so far, Jarrod Bowen, could be sidelined for up to three weeks. The duo join Konstantinos Mavropanos and striker Michail Antonio on the West Ham injury list, with fellow attacker Mohammed Kudus also at the Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana right now.

Moyes is starved of alternatives to the aforementioned, with the out-of-favour Danny Ings, youngster Divin Mubama, Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma being West Ham's only fall-back choices.

As a result, the Hammers are keen to add another final third option to Moyes' ranks. Indeed, Moyes himself is also believed to be at work on signing a new striker in January.

West Ham players currently unavailable Reason (via Premier Injuries) Lucas Paqueta Calf injury Jarrod Bowen Ankle injury Konstantinos Mavropanos Knock Michail Antonio Knee injury Nayef Aguerd AFCON Mohammed Kudus AFCON

The Scotsman's personal staff and West Ham's recruitment team are "working overtime", according to journalist Pete O'Rourke, and there have been a fair few number nines linked with moves to the London Stadium.

Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, PSG forward Hugo Ektike and Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez stand out as the biggest names, with Greek international Vangelis Pavlidis also standing out as a pretty enticing option given his form in the Eredivisie this season.

ExWHUemployee backs interest in the latter player, but he's also shared news on a new option who West Ham are more likely to swoop for this month.

West Ham more likely to go for Fotis Ioannidis

According to the insider, West Ham are likelier to go and sign Panathinaikos star Fotis Ioannidis in the January window, coming amid his excellent season in the Greek Super League.

Ioannidis has bagged 16 goals in all competitions for his side this season, which has apparently alerted the Irons. Ex also says the club's scouts have been left impressed by the 24-year-old's performances abroad this season.

“A couple of Greek forwards have caught the eye,” stated Ex (via West Ham Way).

“The first is Vangélis Pavlídis of our Conference league opponents Az Alkmaar. He has a very good scoring record for them in the Dutch league but again could come with quite a high price tag.

“Perhaps a more realistic option is Fotis Ioannidis of Panathinaikos, rivals of our opponents this year Olympiakos. These two teams played recently and Ioannidis scored a 65 minute equaliser. We watched him play for Panathinaikos against Maccabi Haifa and he scored in a 2-1 loss and impressed our scouts. He is the more likely option to be explored out of the two.”