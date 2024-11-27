Reputable news outlet The Telegraph have suggested that West Ham United are now contenders to sign a former £100 million-rated striker on loan in January, amid summer signing Niclas Fullkrug's injury woes at the London Stadium.

Julen Lopetegui seals much-needed West Ham win over Newcastle United

Julen Lopetegui has been under serious pressure right from the very start of this Premier League season, with the Hammers spending north of £120 million in the summer window but not quite living up to expectations.

West Ham have won just four out of a possible 12 Premier League games, and a fair few of their performances have been rather unconvincing.

There are those who have been left "stunned" at how badly Lopetegui has started overall (Tom Rennie), but their 2-0 win over Newcastle United at St. James' Park has bought the 58-year-old more time at least.

West Ham's next five Premier League matches Date Arsenal (home) November 30 Leicester City (away) December 3 Wolves (home) December 9 Bournemouth (away) December 16 Brighton (home) December 21

It was a much-needed three points at a difficult battleground, with goals from Tomas Soucek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka handing the Irons a crucial win and a fine start to club football's resumption after the last international break.

A very difficult next test awaits West Ham as they prepare to host title contenders Arsenal at home, and Mikel Arteta's side are beginning to find their best form again after a testing few weeks for the Gunners.

Lopetegui may also be without striker Fullkrug yet again, with the £27 million capture from Borussia Dortmund missing their trip to Newcastle, and he hasn't played at all since their 3-1 defeat at Man City in late August.

The 31-year-old has been dealing with a persistent Achilles tendon injury, meaning he's yet to get off the mark for West Ham, and hasn't been given a chance to justify his price tag.

This has even led to reports that West Ham could offload Fullkrug in January, with technical director Tim Steidten looking at dipping into the loan market for an emergency striker.

West Ham could sign Brighton striker Evan Ferguson on loan in January

Now, according to The Telegraph, it is believed Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson has been made available for a mid-season temporary deal.

They go on to claim that West Ham could be interested in signing Ferguson on loan, as one of the plethora of Premier League sides struggling for goals right now, alongside Leicester City, Fulham and Newcastle.

The Republic of Ireland international is regarded by some as one of the country's most promising young forwards, with the Seagulls even slapping a £100 million price tag on his head at one point.

Ferguson's lack of opportunities has seen his valuation fall to around £60 million, and Brighton are apparently willing to green-light a loan, so the 20-year-old can rediscover his best form.

“When you look at him, the way he plays, his appreciation for the game, his movement and finishing both feet, good in the air and good pace,” said pundit Ian Wright on Ferguson (as transcribed by HITC).

“He has all the attributes at 18. Very mature in the way he plays. All he has to do is keep doing what he is doing and they are going to start talking about him in million terms because that striker is not allowed. You can’t find that guy to come around, who is 18, in the Premier League and at the perfect club to continue to grow.

“They aren’t going to be able to hold onto that guy if he carries on doing what he is doing. He is too good. So intelligent – for 18, it’s really, really composed finishing."