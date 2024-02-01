West Ham United are said to have made a "super offer" for one club's "creative" attacker, with technical director Tim Steidten having been searching for a new forward option throughout the January transfer window.

West Ham attempt new winger signing

Since the first of last month, West Ham have been linked with a host of new wide attacking options, with manager David Moyes apparently making clear his desire to bring one through the door at the London Stadium.

Journalist Malik Ouzia wrote as much in a report for The Evening Standard late last year, with the pending departure of Said Benrahma to Lyon now making the need for another option all the more prevalent.

"Moyes has made clear his desire to sign a new left-winger," wrote Ouzia.

"Patience appears to have finally run dry with Said Benrahma, who has been on the fringes this term, while Maxwel Cornet has never made a serious breakthrough following his arrival 18 months ago.

"Lucas Paqueta has been superb playing out of position, but a specialist arrival on the left would allow the Brazilian to return to a central berth and add to Moyes’s rotation options, with Jarrod Bowen and Kudus also capable of playing across the line."

Many names have been linked with moves to the London Stadium this month, but to no avail thus far. A long list of forwards including Sunderland's Jack Clarke, Ajax captain Steven Bergwijn, FC Nordsjaelland sensation Ibrahim Osman and Al-Ittihad forward Jota.

However, as reported by journalist Graeme Bailey, the likely departures of both Benrahma and Pablo Fornals could mean there is a glimmer of hope for West Ham to sign a forward before 11pm - and they've apparently registered an interest in Marseille's Ismaila Sarr.

Another player to be mentioned as a possible target for West Ham is Monza starlet Valentin Carboni, who is currently on loan at the Serie A side from Inter Milan.

West Ham make "super offer" for Carboni

According to journalist Daniele Longo, writing for Calciomercato, West Ham have made a "super offer" for Carboni of around £17 million.

Valentin Carboni's best Serie A games for Monza this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Frosinone 2-3 Monza 8.32 Monza 1-2 Juventus 7.30 Monza 1-0 Juventus 6.66 Milan 3-0 Monza 6.56 Udinese 1-1 Monza 6.45

However, Inter are said to want at least £25 million, otherwise they deem him untransferable. It will be interesting to see if West Ham come back in with another bid for the Argentine before 11pm, especially considering his reputation as a real up-and-coming young star.

Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, an expert on Europe's most promising young talents, branded Carboni a "creative" player with a high ceiling.