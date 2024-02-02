Whilst West Ham United didn't exactly enjoy a busy January deadline day when it comes to incomings, the Hammers are reportedly set to seal a dramatic departure after the window has slammed shut, despite an initial obstacle.

West Ham transfer news

Amid the chaos of the end of the transfer window, West Ham welcomed Bournemouth on Thursday evening, holding the Cherries to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League courtesy of James Ward-Prowse's penalty. The former Southampton captain spared the blushes of debutant Kalvin Phillips, who gave the ball away inside his own area for Dominic Solanke's early opener.

Most of the drama was saved for off the pitch, however, with the Hammers linked with a move for Armando Broja in the early stages of the day, only for the Chelsea striker to eventually join Fulham on loan late on. Meanwhile, those at the London Stadium were also busy negotiating the departure of Pablo Fornals. All looked on course for the Spaniard to join Real Betis before the deadline, but now a day later, a deal is yet to be confirmed.

Fans needn't worry though. According to Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth, Fornals' move to Real Betis is still expected to go through, with IT issues understood to be the problem. If ever there was a bad time for IT issues to take place for a football club, it is transfer deadline day. Sheth reported the news on Friday morning, posting on X:

David Moyes is certainly still optimistic over a deal taking place too, saying: "I think the Pablo deal has a chance to be ratified. I think we did get the paperwork tied up just before the deadline."

Fornals is written into Hammers folklore

Arriving at West Ham in the summer of 2019, Fornals has enjoyed a fairly successful four years in London, with last season's Europa Conference League win the top highlight. Cementing his place in the Hammers' history books as West Ham's all-time record European appearance maker, the midfielder will hope to see his reputation remain intact among the supporters. Fornals' stats during his time at the club show just how important he has been in Claret and Blue at times.

Pablo Fornals West Ham stats Appearances 203 Goals 23 Assists 19 Honours Europa Conference League 2022/23

At his best, Fornals earned plenty of praise at the London Stadium, including during West Ham's Europa Conference League run last season. After the midfielder scored in the semi-final against AZ Alkmaar, former teammate Declan Rice said, via BBC Sport: "He's not played as much as he wanted to this year but every time he has come on he has given everything for the badge, for the shirt. To score that goal and put it through his legs to send West Ham into the final, his name is going to be written in West Ham history forever."