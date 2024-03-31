Whilst West Ham United may still be thinking about their 4-3 loss against Newcastle United after taking an initial 3-1 lead, reports have handed the Hammers the best news possible to bounce back from defeat.

West Ham transfer news

The London club, now a consistent European side who still have a chance to shock the world once again by getting closer and closer to reaching the Europa League final this season, could be in for a busy summer transfer window. Before that, however, they must put an end to their managerial doubts and hope that David Moyes reaches a decision about his future sooner rather than later.

The former Manchester United boss is yet to sign a new deal and is, therefore, on course to leave West Ham at the end of the season. With that said the Hammers have already been linked with the likes of Graham Potter and Steve Cooper regarding the potentially vacant job this summer in two options who have the benefit of Premier League experience.

Whoever may come in, they will instantly be tasked with repeating the work of Moyes and more by helping West Ham into Europe yet again. And reports suggest that one incoming could be on his way to taking the Hammers to the level needed for that.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, West Ham are now in pole position to sign Brentford's Ivan Toney this summer, with Arsenal cooling their interest in the forward recently. The England international, supposedly valued at £70m, is likely to be involved in one of the most expensive deals of the summer in the Premier League and one of the biggest shocks could be he joins West Ham.

In need of a new number nine, there's no doubt that Toney would take West Ham to the next level going forward.

"Amazing" Toney could transform West Ham

If West Ham want to bridge what has previously seemed like an impossible gap between themselves and the Premier League's top four, then signing Toney is certainly the way to go about it. The Brentford man, who has the same agent as James Ward-Prowse, is clinical at his best and would undoubtedly be an upgrade on Michail Antonio this summer, as his stats in a full season prove.

22/23 Stats (via FBref) Ivan Toney Michail Antonio Goals 20 5 Assists 4 3 Expected Goals 18.7 6.6 Key Passes 27 15

Thomas Frank will be left wondering just how to replace Toney if he does depart this summer, having sung his praises last season, saying:

“Ivan is amazing in many, many aspects. The way he copes with pressure and distractions is amazing. He’s been scoring goals, performing for the team and driving the team. He’s remarkable. I can only talk about the Ivan that I see every day around the place and he’s a fantastic person around the group. He’s got that unique emotional intelligence to be aware of all the players, and every staff member.

“Ivan trains well and he’s clearly the number two striker in England, that’s proven by his goals and performances."