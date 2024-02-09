Although they endured a relatively quiet January transfer window, West Ham United did at least welcome Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips on loan to help fill the boots of Declan Rice. Much of the focus was on winter exits and the controversy surrounding Said Benrahma's departure. And that could be the truth once more this summer, as the Hammers prepare to sell a forgotten man for David Moyes.

West Ham transfer news

Lyon were left furious when West Ham failed to register the Benraham deal on FIFA's Transfer Matching System, originally forcing their move to collapse. The Ligue 1 side said in a statement via Sky Sports: "In the absence of this reciprocal action on the part of the English club and following this incomprehensible behaviour, raising questions, the international transfer certificate could not be requested before closing time.

"Olympique Lyonnais deeply regrets this situation and this decision, demonstrating a profound lack of respect on the part of West Ham towards the institution and the player.

The deal has fortunately since gone through and reached completion, however, with the midfielder joining Lyon on loan until the end of the season with an option to buy at that point.

It is a dilemma that the Hammers will want to avoid a repeat of and it looks as though their focus has turned straight back towards further exits in an attempt to do just that. According to Brazilian outlet iG, West Ham are now hoping to sell Luizao after rejecting loan offers for the centre-back from Brazilian sides.

The London club reportedly set a price-tag of €5 (£4m) when AS Monaco made an attempt to secure his signature last month and that looks set to remain the price for their forgotten man.

"Impressive" Luizao needs move

Since arriving in January of 2023, Luizao is yet to make a single appearance for West Ham's first team and doesn't look likely to gain an opportunity any time soon. At 21-years-old, the central defender is in desperate need of consistent minutes, which won't come at the London Stadium. And, given that West Ham have reportedly rejected loan offers for the defender, he must complete a permanent exit in search of game time.

It's surprising that Luizao hasn't been handed a first-team opportunity after he impressed many for the U21s side, including X account West Ham Youth:

Yet, over a year on from his arrival and it looks likely that Luizao's West Ham spell will fall under the category of what might have been. Still only 21, he still has time to potentially find his feet back in South America, before perhaps one day proving the Hammers wrong over their unwillingness to hand him opportunities. Either way, this one was certainly a transfer to forget in last January's transfer window.