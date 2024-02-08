West Ham United are said to have rejected an approach for one of their "underrated" players after a personal intervention from co-chairman David Sullivan.

West Ham's mixed January transfer window

Manager David Moyes sealed a loan deal for established England international Kalvin Phillips last month, but also failed to bring in a much-needed left-winger after the departures of Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals.

The Scotsman is now desperately short of options on that side of the pitch following Benrahma's loan move to Lyon and Fornals' transfer to Real Betis, despite West Ham's late January push for Marseille winger Ismaila Sarr.

The east Londoners arguably needed a solid transfer window to raise optimism among the Irons fanbase, who are currently divided over whether Moyes should indeed be offered a new contract to remain beyond 2023/2024.

All confirmed West Ham deals for January Transfer Kalvin Phillips Arrival (loan) Thilo Kehrer Exit (loan) Said Benrahma Exit (loan) Conor Coventry Exit (permanent) Pablo Fornals Exit (permanent)

West Ham are yet to win a single game in all competitions since the turn of the year and find themselves slipping ever-slowly down the Premier League table.

Depending on how they finish the campaign, it could be a very interesting summer at the London Stadium, both in terms of their managerial situation and current squad. Rumours continue to surround Man City and a potential move for star midfielder Lucas Paqueta, while in-form winger Jarrod Bowen is said to be attracting interest from elite English sides.

West Ham rebuff mystery approach for Bowen

Sticking with Bowen, some interesting news has come to light on the England international this week. Indeed, according to journalist Graeme Bailey, writing an article for HITC, West Ham rejected a £50 million approach for Bowen last month from an unnamed mystery club - with Sullivan himself making it clear that the 27-year-old is not for sale.

It is currently unknown whether they will make another attempt later in the year, but regardless of West Ham's current form or where they might end up, it is believed Sullivan and co have zero intention of letting their star man go.

Called "underrated" by Fabrizio Romano, the former Hull City star has really come into his own after a more underwhelming 22/23. Bowen's bagged a brilliant 11 goals and two assists in just 22 league starts this season, with Moyes praising the forward for some crucial performances.

“Jarrod is a lot better than maybe he is given credit for," said Moyes last year to the press.

"He’s got a lot of things he’s improving on and he’s getting quicker and stronger. He’s in good form and we need him, like we did at the end of last season. He’s started the campaign really well.”

Bowen recently signed a new contract at the club which will keep him there until 2030, so if interested clubs are serious, they may have to give West Ham something to consider with an offer much higher than £50m.