Football FanCast brings you the latest West Ham United transfer news and gossip, ahead of the fast-approaching 2023/24 Premier League season beginning in August.

Hammers submit Carvalho offer

Football Insider: West Ham United have submitted a loan offer for Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho.

However, they face competition from Brentford and Burnley, who have both enquired about a temporary move for the 20-year-old.

Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig saw a £10m bid rejected for the Under-21 Portugal international, but are set to return with a second offer to test Liverpool's resolve.

Since joining from Fulham last summer for a reported fee worth £5m, Carvalho has struggled to play regularly, making just four league starts.

The Hammers may have the upper hand in the race to sign Carvalho, with London being his previous home before moving to Merseyside.

Liverpool may decide to allow the midfielder to leave on a permanent deal, but with a buy-back option.

Declan Rice wants Arsenal move

Mirror: Hammers skipper Declan Rice still prefers a move to Arsenal, amidst reports of a Manchester City bid.

Arsenal saw a £90m offer rejected for the West Ham captain, with the Hammers holding out for a bid in excess of £100m.

Rice would like to remain in London, and the Gunners are his most favoured destination. The 24-year-old is said to be a fan of Mikel Arteta's playing style.

But he has met with City boss Pep Guardiola, which could entice the England international to make the switch to Manchester. Kalvin Phillips could be used as part of a bid for Rice, which would serve as a direct replacement for David Moyes's side.

Reports emerged earlier suggeting two other 'top clubs', not relating to Arsenal, are set to submit an offer for Rice, with Manchester United and Chelsea touted as potential suitors.

Although, there remains a degree of uncertainty surrounding United's transfer activity this window, with a potential takeover still in the works.