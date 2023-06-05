Jarrod Bowen has played an important part in West Ham's run to Wednesday's Europa Conference League final, where Serie A side Fiorentina await, but he may face increased competition for a starting place next season...

Who is West Ham target Samuel Chukwueze?

According to reports from Spain, West Ham are interested in adding Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze to their squad ahead of next season, with David Moyes looking to improve on a disappointing showing in the Premier League after his side finished down in 14th place.

The 27-cap Nigeria international is coming off the back of his most efficient season yet across five years with the Spanish side, having scored and assisted a combined 11 La Liga goals in 2022-23 – only Nicolas Jackson (16) was directly involved in more for the Yellow Submarine.

Even prior to this season, Chukwueze was a well-known name across Europe after scoring a late equaliser away to Bayern Munich in the 2021-22 Champions League quarter-finals.

That led to plenty of fanfare, with the 24-year-old previously being described by football reporter Zach Lowry as an "exciting talent" for the way he broke into the Villarreal team at an early age and held down his place in the side.

Unsurprisingly given his form this season, which included two goals and a brace in Villarreal's 3-2 win away at Real Madrid in April, Chukwueze has also been touted as a target for the likes of Los Blancos themselves, Arsenal and fellow Premier League side Aston Villa, now managed by ex-Villarreal boss Unai Emery.

Where would Chukwueze fit in at West Ham?

14 of Chukwueze's 27 La Liga starts this season have come as a right-sided forward, as per WhoScored, with the Nigerian known for his ability to get past an opponent and cut inside with his left foot.

Indeed, with 2.3 dribbles per 90 this season, only Rodrygo Goes (2.4), Lee Kang-in (2.5) and Vinicius Junior (3.4) ranked higher in LaLiga.

Villarreal head coach Quique Setien has been full of praise for one of his star men - reportedly available for €50m (£43m) - describing him as a "crazy dribbler" following that high-profile win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Given his preference of playing on the right and cutting inside, there are obvious comparisons to be made with current West Ham favourite Bowen, who started 30 Premier League games down that same flank this season.

As highlighted by FBref, there are plenty of other similarities between the players, not least that they both scored six goals and assisted five more in their respective leagues this season, albeit Chukwueze played one less game.

There is an argument to be made that Chukwueze can provide West Ham with more efficiency in the final third, though, with his six goals coming from an expected goals (xG) return of 6.5, compared to six goals from an xG of 8.9 for Bowen, showing the latter does not always convert his chances.

Bowen is also far more trigger-happy than Chukwueze, shooting 73 and 60 times respectively in the league this season, though both men hit the target at an almost identical rate (28.8 and 28.3).

Ultimately, after scoring just 42 goals across 38 Premier League games this season at a rate of around 1.1 a game, bringing in a player who can provide both goals and assists can only be a good thing for Moyes' side.

It does not resolve West Ham's need for an out-and-out goalscorer through the middle, but in Chukwueze they will be providing both support and competition for Bowen in what would be a big statement of intent.