West Ham United, with Mohammed Kudus on international duty with Ghana at AFCON and Jarrod Bowen sidelined through injury, have suddenly been left short on attacking options this month. Despite their need for attacking reinforcements, however, reports suggest that the Hammers could suffer a transfer blow at the hands of Premier League rivals Manchester United.

West Ham transfer news

Even if Kudus and Bowen were available, it would come as no shock if West Ham focused on offensive players in the January transfer market. Barring the aforementioned duo, David Moyes has just Danny Ings and Michail Antonio to choose from when it comes to leading the line. And Ings' record doesn't exactly make for pretty reading, leading to links over a West Ham exit this month amid reported interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Meanwhile, Antonio's recent injury history has made for a frustrating watch, with the forward out with a knee issue since November.

The London club were perhaps hoping to solve their attacking problem with the arrival of a Bundesliga star. According to earlier reports, West Ham were in ongoing talks to sign Serhou Guirassy from Stuttgart and were stepping things up. Now, however, they could lose out to a Premier League rival. As per Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Manchester United could hijack West Ham's deal to sign Guirassy amid plans to make their move for the forward currently at AFCON.

Guirassy, of course, has a £15m release clause, which has seen the likes of AC Milan, United and West Ham all swarm in an attempt to land his signature. With such competition, it seems increasingly likely that Moyes will miss out on the Stuttgart star and face a battle to find the attacking depth that his side so desperately needs this month.

West Ham need to win race for "machine" Guirassy

If West Ham want to secure a permanent place in the Premier League's top six, then welcoming a striker capable of hitting 15-plus goals is crucial. A move to sign Guirassy would be ticking that box too, and it could allow Bowen to move out wide to form a deadly front three of Kudus, Bowen and the Bundesliga star. Guirassy's stats paint the picture of a player at the top of his game, with 19 goals in 16 games placing him among Germany's best in the current campaign. Opta Franz's post on X earlier this season summed up the forward's electric form:

It could speak volumes about just how far West Ham have come if they managed to beat Manchester United and AC Milan to Guirassy's signature either this month or during the summer transfer window. But as things stand, it looks likely that the Red Devils could hijack the Hammers' move in what may deal Moyes a frustrating blow courtesy of his former club.