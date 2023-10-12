Since selling Declan Rice in the summer, West Ham United have looked surprisingly improved, which is much to the credit of their recruitment team, who helped welcome the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Mohammed Kudus. Now, in the second international break of the season, the Hammers sit comfortably on 14 points in eight games, and as high as seventh in the Premier League.

David Moyes will hope that from here, the only way is up after the international break, and that could help the London club to attract top stars in both January and next summer, including one particular Bundesliga talent, who has looked better than ever this season.

What's the latest West Ham transfer news?

During the summer transfer window, West Ham's latest signings saw their spending reach the €137m (£118m) mark, in an impressive window of incomings who have boosted Moyes' side ever since. Proving that they can get it right in the market, West Ham may well be keen to welcome further additions in January, and that could include a deal for one particularly impressive goalscorer.

In the latest Serhou Guirassy transfer news, 90Min reported that West Ham sent scouts to watch the VfB Stuttgart forward ahead of a potential January deal. The Hammers are not alone in their interest, however, with Brentford, Crystal Palace, and Bournemouth all also reportedly interested in the Bundesliga star.

When the winter transfer window opens, it certainly seems as though Stuttgart will face a battle to keep hold of their striker, who has got off to an incredible start this season, making the interest of Premier League clubs little surprise. If West Ham can land Guirassy, then they may have themselves the final piece to the puzzle of securing a surprise European place in England's top flight.

How has Serhou Guirassy performed this season?

As of right now, this is arguably the most clinical striker in Europe, with Guirassy's stats only backing that up. He has shocked German football by scoring 13 goals in just seven Bundesliga games, and 14 in eight games in all competitions. Whether it's Erling Haaland, Harry Kane or Kylian Mbappe, no one has been able to keep up with the 27-year-old, who has a goal every 50 minutes of play this season.

Player League goals this season Serhou Guirassy 13 Lautaro Martinez 9 Erling Haaland 8 Harry Kane 8 Victor Boniface 7

It's no wonder, then, that Guirassy has been the centre of praise, with Seb Stafford-Bloor taking to X to post: "Goals 11, 12 and 13 for Serhou Guirassy this season and now approaching an average of two goals/game. An outrageous hot streak. Stuttgart 3 - 1 Wolfsburg."

West Ham could certainly do with another forward, too. The Hammers sold Gianluca Scamacca in the summer, and failed to welcome a replacement, leaving Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, and Jarrod Bowen as the options who can play in the number nine role. A player like Guirassy, given the number of goals that he has scored this season, could take that role up a level or two at the London Stadium, whilst handing Antonio a chance to sit out certain games.