West Ham are looking at signing a 28-year-old who has an admirer in former Irons captain Declan Rice, according to broadcast giant Sky Sports.

Moyes after new January additions

Manager David Moyes watched on as his West Ham side crashed out of the FA Cup on Tuesday evening, with Bristol City sealing a 1-0 win over the east Londoners at Ashton Gate.

West Ham fielded a pretty weakened eleven and were forced to pay for their considerable lack of depth. The hardly-seen Maxwel Cornet partly made up a front three of the Ivorian, exit-linked Said Benrahma and out-of-favour striker Danny Ings - with the trio failing to find a way past the home side's defence.

It is believed Moyes is keen to make January signings in key areas to bolster the squad before January 31. Michail Antonio will be absent for an extended period after his injury setback alongside Lucas Paqueta, while Mohammed Kudus is currently at the Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana.

The Hammers are targeting a new forward in particular, with technical director Tim Steidten thought to be eyeing up Sunderland winger Jack Clarke among other options. It will be interesting to see if they can add more quality and strengthen yet another charge for European qualification under Moyes, with Sky now claiming Steidten and co are interested in Man City outcast Kalvin Phillips as well.

West Ham looking at signing Phillips

As per the broadcaster, West Ham are looking at signing Phillips in January alongside a few other English top-flight sides.

The 28-year-old is surplus to requirement at Eastlands with City willing to let him go before the deadline. Alongside West Ham, it is thought Crystal Palace, Everton, Newcastle and Serie A giants Juventus are targeting Phillips.

The England international will prove a costly deal, which is West Ham's main obstacle in their pursuit, but he's been heavily endorsed in past seasons by former star Declan Rice. Rice, commenting on Phillips to talkSPORT, called him "one of the best" for his sheer professionalism - which could be an attractive trait for Moyes.

Kalvin Phillips injury record since 2020 Games missed (via Transfermarkt) Shoulder injury - 2022/2023 18 Hamstring injury - 2021/2022 16 Calf injury - 2020/2021 6 Shoulder injury - 2020/2021 7

“He’s one of the best professionals I’ve ever seen, if I’m honest with you," said Rice.

“I’ve seen players who don’t play and throw their toys out of the pram completely and with Kal, every time he comes back here he pops on a shirt and puts in 110 per cent."

However, a sticking point may be Phillips' injury record and his wages - which Sky claim are at around £135,000-per-week.