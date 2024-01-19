West Ham United are "now in talks" to sign an "exceptional" player for manager David Moyes, according to Sky Sports this morning.

Hammers yet to make January signing

Despite the club being linked with a new midfielder and attacking additions, West Ham are yet to do any business so far this month, but that could be about to change very soon.

The Hammers' transfer plans have changed after injuries to the likes of star midfielder Lucas Paqueta and striker Michail Antonio, who recently suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee problem.

While star winger Jarrod Bowen could be back to face Sheffield United this weekend, Paqueta's long-term absence and Antonio's unreliability hand Moyes real squad conundrums.

West Ham's lack of depth behind their traditional eleven has been somewhat exposed, and Mohammed Kudus being at the Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana is also leaving Moyes pretty short of options - both in the middle of the park and further forward.

West Ham are being linked with a number of attacking stars, including the likes of Santiago Gimenez and Serhou Guirassy, but it's believed they have a serious interest in Man City outcast Kalvin Phillips for the midfield area.

West Ham enter negotiations to sign Phillips

West Ham are touted as contenders to sign the 28-year-old, who has found game time very difficult to come by under Pep Guardiola since joining City from Leeds in 2022.

Dropping a Friday update, Sky Sports have shared some breaking news "this morning", and they claim West Ham are "now in talks" to sign Phillips and offer him a way out of Eastlands.

"What we're hearing this morning, West Ham are now in talks with Manchester City over a move for Kalvin Phillips", said the broadcaster.

They add that the England international, lauded for his "creativity" by Paul Robinson to Football Insider, is being chased by a host of clubs both in Europe and abroad - but it's West Ham who are making the first moves.

Moyes has publicly expressed his admiration for Phillips before, so it is little surprise the Scotsman is attempting to take advantage of the player's dwindling City career.

"I'm a big admirer of Kalvin Phillips and have been for a long time," said Moyes in 2021.

"Every time I went to watch Leeds, and when I was out of work and they won the Championship, I was always thinking he looked a really influential player and a real prospect.

Kalvin Phillips injury record since 2020 Games missed (via Transfermarkt) Shoulder injury - 2022/2023 18 Hamstring injury - 2021/2022 16 Calf injury - 2020/2021 6 Shoulder injury - 2020/2021 7

"I think he has stepped up really quickly, I think he got into the England squad when maybe other people were suggested in front of him but I think he's done well."

On a reported £135,000-per-week wage packet (Sky Sports), it will be interesting to see if West Ham manage to whittle down his salary and still sway him to east London.