West Ham United are leading the way for the signature of relegated Southampton star James Ward-Prowse this summer, according to Football Insider.

Is James Ward-Prowse leaving Southampton?

As revealed by Football Insider, James Ward-Prowse was given permission to leave Southampton in the case of relegation.

So, now that the Saints are set for a spell in the Championship, the midfielder is reportedly free to leave.

The club captain couldn’t do enough to rescue his side from relegation, despite scoring nine goals and assisting a further four from midfield in the league.

Ward-Prowse’s form was certainly Premier League quality, as is his ability.

And, with that, he has attracted the interest of West Ham, who, alongside London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, lead the way for the Englishman’s signature this summer, according to Football Insider.

After spending his entire career up to date with Southampton, Ward-Prowse’s time at St Mary’s looks set to finally come to an end.

How much will James Ward-Prowse cost?

Despite suffering relegation from the Premier League, Southampton will look to demand £40m for the transfer of Ward-Prowse this summer, according to Jack Rosser of The Sun.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham can match that price, but the prospect of Europe once again next season would certainly provide a financial boost ahead of the summer.

The Hammers may have no choice but to invest in midfield reinforcements this summer, too, given the uncertainty surrounding Declan Rice’s future at the club.

The England international has been linked with moves to Bayern Munich and Arsenal, as per Florian Plettenberg.

The potential arrival of Ward-Prowse could help to fill the void left by Rice, if he did decide to leave West Ham in the summer transfer window.

The "phenomenal" Southampton captain - as once described by former teammate Charlie Austin - would also fill the homegrown spot that Rice would leave.

Speaking on potential signings this summer, Moyes suggested his desire to sign homegrown players, saying via the Evening Standard:

“I would say yes, I think I would like to add more a little bit more of British players or homegrown players if we possibly could.

“I wouldn’t set out to take one of them if I saw something better or I thought there was a better alternative.”

With that in mind and a whole summer of twists to come, West Ham’s reported pursuit of Ward-Prowse could yet see plenty more twists and turns.