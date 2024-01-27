A reliable news outlet has reported that West Ham may bring in a big club's "top" forward captain after the signing of Kalvin Phillips on loan from Man City.

West Ham seal Phillips deal

Earlier this week, David Moyes' side officially confirmed the arrival of Phillips in what is a real boost for the Hammers.

Edson Alvarez's absence has been sorely felt in recent weeks following the Mexican's injury, as West Ham arguably lack that extra bite without him.

Phillips not only provides an established England international alternative with proven Premier League experience, but also a very capable partner.

"Moyesy, he's been after me for two years. Eventually, it was going to happen," said Phillips on his move to West Ham (via The Daily Mail).

"Honestly, if City hadn't come in for me 18 months ago, then West Ham would have been the club. (Lucas) Paqueta. (Mohammed) Kudus, I've watched how well they've done this year. I knew there was a possibility I could be going to West Ham on loan."

The 28-year-old will also be happy with the opportunity to earn more minutes on the pitch after playing second fiddle to Rodri for the vast majority of his City spell.

Phillips, though, could be joined by more new players before deadline day on February 1. West Ham have been repeatedly linked with a new forward, for instance.

FC Norsjaelland sensation Ibrahim Osman is being chased by West Ham and talks are reportedly ongoing (Fabrizio Romano), while Al-Ittihad forward Jota is attracting technical director Tim Steidten's interest as well.

Steven Bergwijn "could be brought in" at West Ham

While links to Ajax captain Steven Bergwijn have died down in past weeks, reliable news outlet the Press Association have shared an update via The Guardian's live blog [Thursday, 15:10].

They claim Bergwijn "could be brought in" at West Ham after the official signing of Phillips, but this move is dependent on Said Benrahma finding another club.

The Netherlands international has been a key player for Ajax this season, standing out as their best-performing player by average match rating according to WhoScored.

Bergwijn boasts seven goals and four assists in 15 Eredivisie starts so far, having become a pivotal figure since his arrival in Amsterdam from Tottenham in 2022.

The 26-year-old, despite his mixed spell in north London, earned admirers - like ex-Lilywhites keeper Paul Robinson.

Bergwijn's best league games for Ajax - 23/24 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Ajax 2-0 FC Volendam 9.60 Ajax 4-1 Heracles 8.81 Ajax 5-0 Vitesse 8.73 Go Ahead Eagles 2-3 Ajax 8.68 Ajax 4-1 RKC Waalwijk 7.78

“I think he’s always been a top player,” he told Football Insider in 2021.

“He was a great player when he came, he scored that goal on his debut. Under a different manager, I think he will flourish.

“He could become a main fixture depending on the system Nuno plays, his power, pace and tenacity brings something else that Spurs don’t have."