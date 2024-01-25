West Ham have been given some hope in their pursuit of a new striker as it is believed one forward is very keen to link up with David Moyes.

West Ham linked with new forward before deadline day

It's been a very busy last 48 hours in east London, with the club already sealing a deal to sign England international Kalvin Phillips on loan for the remainder of 2023/2024.

The 28-year-old joins on a temporary deal with the option to make it permanent this summer, and it has been reported elsewhere that West Ham will pay the entirety of Phillips' wages during his London Stadium spell.

As well as Phillips, widespread reports indicate they're also attempting to get FC Nordsjaelland winger Ibrahim Osman through the door before February 1.

The 19-year-old, who was a product of the 'Right to Dream' academy in Ghana, much like West Ham's own Mohammed Kudus, is now at the centre of West Ham interest and talks have advanced very quickly since the news broke on Tuesday evening.

Amid these developments, it is believed West Ham are still looking for a striker after failing to replace Gianluca Scamacca last summer.

The Italian departed for Atalanta in 2023, with Moyes having just the injured Michail Antonio and Danny Ings to choose from as natural options in his squad.

Star winger Jarrod Bowen has played in a makeshift role for much of the campaign, and while he has proven effective, the Englishman's recent injury exposed a glaring lack of depth up front in his absence.

The likes of Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface have even been linked recently, though it is unclear whether West Ham will have the funds to pull off such a coup after swoops for Phillips and Osman.

Moyes given Dia transfer boost

Another striker who may be more attainable is Salernitana forward Boulaye Dia. The Senegal international, who racked up 22 goal involvements for his club last term (16 goals, six assists), is said to be very keen on joining the Irons.

Indeed, as per Calcio Salernitana, Dia is hoping West Ham join the race to sign him in January as he dreams of a move to the Premier League. Salernitana also appear open to offers for the 27-year-old, giving Moyes' side a real opportunity to pounce.

While Dia hasn't replicated last season's heroic form, he's been called a "beast" and "absolute monster" by some members of the media, who rate him highly (Jonas Adnan Giæver).