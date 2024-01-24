West Ham have opened talks to seal another January signing alongside Kalvin Phillips from Man City and FC Nordsjaelland forward Ibrahim Osman.

West Ham agree Phillips signing and close in on Osman

The last 48 hours have been very productive for West Ham, with technical director Tim Steidten winning the race to sign Phillips and securing a loan deal for the England international.

West Ham faced competition from the likes of Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Everton and big clubs abroad like Juventus (Sky Sports), but it was the east Londoners who ultimately came out on top with a medical booked for today.

Phillips will arrive to reinforce manager David Moyes' chase for a fourth successive European qualification place at West Ham, and his Premier League pedigree will come as invaluable.

Almost immediately after penning an agreement for Phillips, West Ham moved swiftly to open talks for Nordsjaelland sensation Osman, with Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth among many other credible media sources who claim that talks are advancing quickly.

The 19-year-old has been a mainstay for his club this season and stands out as one of Ghana's most exciting young talents. Osman honed his craft at the 'Right to Dream' academy in his homeland, and he shares that bit of background with current West Ham star Mohammed Kudus.

As West Ham are suddenly sparked into life as we approach the latter stage of this transfer window, Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna has shared news on another player they're now in talks for.

West Ham open talks to sign Bradley Locko

Indeed, according to the reporter, West Ham are also in club-to-club negotiations over a deal for Bradley Locko.

The Brest defender, who operates as a left-back, could be a long-term replacement for Aaron Cresswell who is out of contract at the end of this season.

West Ham are in discussions over a buy-to-loan-back deal with Brest, which could see Locko join the east Londoners and remain at his current club until the summer.

Bradley Locko's best Ligue 1 games for Brest - 23/24 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Reims 1-2 Brest 7.90 Brest 1-0 Lyon 7.80 Nice 0-0 Brest 7.70 Nantes 0-2 Brest 7.65 Lille 1-0 Brest 7.57

The 21-year-old has started every single Ligue 1 game for Brest this season, even standing out among their best-performing players per 90 according to WhoScored.