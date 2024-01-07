West Ham United have quietly enjoyed an excellent season so far, sitting as high as sixth in the Premier League and through to the knockout stage of the Europa League. After they lost Declan Rice in the summer transfer window, it was easy to worry for the Hammers, but they've bounced back in style both on and off the pitch ever since. Now, they're no longer a side fearing relegation, instead, they are one of the sides breaking up the classic top six in the Premier League.

As David Moyes looks to take the London club to the next level, he could find further improvements in the January transfer window, with talks reportedly underway to grant one player a return to England.

West Ham transfer news

Whilst West Ham enjoyed a productive summer transfer window, losing Mohammed Kudus to the Africa Cup of Nations this month will undoubtedly leave them scrambling for options. The winger's absence has seemingly left them with no choice but to turn to the transfer market to find a quick solution, which could come in the form of a former Spurs player looking for Premier League redemption.

According to Football Insider, West Ham have opened talks to sign Steven Bergwijn, who is "very keen" on a return to the Premier League and open to a move to the London Stadium this month. The Hammers are reportedly discussing a permanent and loan move with Ajax as they look to land an attacking reinforcement for Moyes.

Whilst talks are at an early stage, it could be an interesting couple of weeks for the Dutchman and West Ham as they look to get a potential deal over the line. Given that Bergwijn is a former Spurs player, it would certainly be a deal to keep an eye on.

"Unique" Bergwijn could replicate Kudus' output

Bergwijn's Spurs record isn't the greatest, with just eight goals and 10 assists in 83 appearances, but since returning to Ajax he has been far closer to his best. And at that level, the Dutchman can replace the output of Kudus while he is away on international duty with Ghana, as Bergwijn's stats prove.

Player Goals Assists Take-on success Progressive passes Steven Bergwijn 7 2 50% 64 Mohammed Kudus 7 2 58% 42

During his time at Spurs, although things didn't work out, former manager Nuno Espirito Santo was full of praise for Bergwijn, saying via Football London:

“Stevie started the season very very well. Very, very well. Unfortunately he got injured in the national team, he got injured in national team, and since then he’s struggled again. But now he’s getting back, like I said to you before, it’s about getting him fitter, stronger, faster because he’s a very talented player. Very talented player. Unique inside our squad. He has things that really can really help us. He’s fantastic in 1v1, offensive, he’s fast, he gives us speed. He gives us… We need Stevie. I repeat myself: we need Stevie."

With that said, West Ham could hand Bergwijn the chance to prove Nuno right if West Ham hand him a second chance in the Premier League this month.