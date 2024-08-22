West Ham United technical director Tim Steidten is attempting to offload three members of Julen Lopetegui's squad right now, with early talks held over the signing of a £20 million player too.

West Ham spend £120 million in busy transfer window

Lopetegui's debut summer window in charge of the Hammers has brought with it plenty of activity.

West Ham and Steidten have backed the Spaniard with a £120 million-plus transfer outlay, putting pen to paper on deals for centre-back Max Kilman, winger Crysencio Summerville, centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, forward Niclas Fullkrug, Brazilian starlet Luis Guillherme, right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, midfielder Guido Rodriguez and back-up goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

Flynn Downes, Said Benrahma and Thilo Kehrer have also departed the London Stadium, freeing up squad space and bringing some money back into chairman David Sullivan's coffers.

West Ham summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Max Kilman Wolves €47.5m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United €29.3m Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund €27m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras €23m Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd €18m Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free transfer Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Free transfer Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Loan transfer West Ham summer departures To Fee (Transfermarkt) Flynn Downes Southampton €17.85m Said Benrahma Lyon €14.4m Thilo Kehrer Monaco €11m Nathan Trott FC Copenhagen €1.5m Ben Johnson Ipswich Town Free transfer Joseph Anang St. Patrick's Athletic Free transfer

Of course, there could be a concern with the amount of money spent by West Ham that they need to offload more players, especially if they wish to strengthen Lopetegui's squad further during the final days of this window.

There are still a host of fringe squad members who are yet to find a new home, despite Steidten's best efforts. Out-of-favour defender Kurt Zouma was very close to joining UAE side Shabab Al-Ahli earlier this month, but the 29-year-old failed his medical.

Zouma then returned to West Ham as the east Londoners continue to work to find the best solution for him, with the Frenchman being just one of many players who Lopetegui is open to selling.

Steidten attempting to sell West Ham trio amid early talks for Soler

As per The Guardian and journalist Jacob Steinberg, Zouma, Nayef Aguerd and Maxwel Cornet are all on the transfer list as Steidten actively seeks buyers for the Hammers trio.

While the club are also open to suitable offers for both Danny Ings and Michail Antonio, it is the latter trio who West Ham appear most keen to offload as things stand, and they'll have to do so before moving any further with Paris-Saint Germain midfielder Carlos Soler.

Other reports have claimed that West Ham have approached PSG over Soler, and this is backed by Steinberg. He writes that West Ham have indeed held early talks over a deal for Soler, who is valued at around £20 million by Luis Enrique's side.

However, Lopetegui needs to see his squad trimmed before adding more quality to his midfield area, which he apparently wants before the transfer cut-off.