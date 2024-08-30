West Ham United could also sign a £100,000-per-week attacker on deadline day as they race to beat the 11pm cut-off, and it is believed technical director Tim Steidten is a real admirer of the player.

West Ham closing in on nine summer signings

With PSG midfielder Carlos Soler travelling for a medical at West Ham right now, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, the Hammers are now closing in on a total of nine major signings for the summer window.

Before Soler, who will apparently join on a season-long deal with an option to buy set at around £17 million, Steidten and co sealed moves for centre-back Max Kilman, winger Crysencio Summerville, centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, forward Niclas Fullkrug, Brazilian starlet Luis Guillherme, right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, midfielder Guido Rodriguez and back-up goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

West Ham summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Max Kilman Wolves €47.5m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United €29.3m Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund €27m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras €23m Mohamadou Kante Paris FC Undisclosed Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd €18m Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free transfer Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Free transfer Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Loan transfer West Ham summer departures To Fee (Transfermarkt) Flynn Downes Southampton €17.85m Said Benrahma Lyon €14.4m Angelo Ogbonna Watford Free transfer Thilo Kehrer Monaco €11m Nathan Trott FC Copenhagen €1.5m Ben Johnson Ipswich Town Free transfer Joseph Anang St. Patrick's Athletic Free transfer

West Ham have spent a total of £120 million, not including the potential buy option for Soler next summer, with a host of players also departing the London Stadium over what has been a busy last few months for the club.

Many supporters would think that the Irons may be done after Soler puts pen to paper on his east London switch, but they could be wrong, as it is also believed that Chelsea attacking midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is on their radar heading into 11pm.

The £100,000-per-week ace, who can even play on the wing, has been heavily linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge all summer, with AC Milan among the high-profile clubs to have displayed a rumoured interest in the last few months.

West Ham eyeing late deadline day move for Chukwuemeka

As per The Guardian and reliable journalist Jacob Steinberg, writing via their live blog, West Ham are in the running to sign Chukwuemeka as they eye a late move.

Steinberg also writes that Steidten, who has led West Ham's transfer activity this summer, is a huge fan of the 20-year-old who could also bolster Julen Lopetegui's homegrown ranks.

"While they have agreed a deal in principle to sign Soler on loan with an option to buy, they are also in the running for Chelsea’s Carney Chukwuemeka," claims Steinberg.

"The Chelsea youngster is keen for more playing opportunities and a loan move to West Ham would be hugely beneficial to his development.

"It remains to be seen if West Ham would be willing to sign both Soler and Chukwuemeka, who moved to west London from Aston Villa two years ago. Tim Steidten, the club’s sporting director, is a huge fan of the Chelsea player.

"West Ham are making space for incomings by loaning James Ward-Prowse to Nottingham Forest. Nayef Aguerd has interest from multiple clubs but has turned down Wolves."