West Ham transfer chief Tim Steidten is being linked with more strikers by the day, as the German seeks to resolve a key issue.

West Ham want to sign new centre-forward this summer

Reports suggest David Moyes may not be at the helm next season, as West Ham chiefs look to life beyond their current boss.

West Ham have apparently kickstarted their contingency plans to replace Moyes as both the tactician and Hammers amicably agree to part ways in the summer, as explained by journalist Pete O'Rourke this week.

Alongside their search for a possible new manager, Steidten is tasked with bringing in a new striker who can add more firepower in place of the ageing Michail Antonio and Danny Ings.

West Ham are even thought to be in the race for Ivan Toney with the England international looking extremely likely to leave Brentford this summer. Chairman David Sullivan and the Irons recruitment team quite simply need a new centre-forward, after failing to replace Gianluca Scamacca last year.

West Ham's top scorers in all competitions Goals Jarrod Bowen 19 Mohammed Kudus 13 Tomas Soucek 9 Lucas Paqueta 8 James Ward-Prowse 6

They've been heavily reliant on input from star winger Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus for the majority of their goals this season, and, arguably, they haven't possessed a clinical centre-forward for over a decade.

It's a position which supporters have been eager for West Ham to strengthen for some time, with Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy also attracting Steidten's attention following a prolific campaign in the Bundesliga.

In any case, West Ham have been urged to bring in a new number nine.

“I don't think David has had an out-and-out number nine, with Antonio used wide left and wide, right, while Bowen has cut inside from that wide right position,” said former West Ham boss Alan Curbishley last year.

“They are yet to have an out-and-out centre forward that has come in and taken the mantle, so I think that’s their big priority, but that’s also where you spend the big money. They are stocked up very well in all the other positions, that just seems to be the main one which is lacking.”

Now, according to a report by HITC, a lesser-known name is enticing West Ham following an excellent La Liga campaign.

West Ham set sights on Samu Omorodion

That player is Atletico Madrid starlet Samu Omorodion, who is currently enjoying a terrific stint on loan at Deportivo.

West Ham are one of a few sides now eyeing Omorodion ahead of the summer, with the 19-year-old impressing as one of Deportivo's star players this season.

“You can see him evolving in the games we’ve followed involving Alaves,” said Atletico boss Diego Simeone.

“He’s a young guy, strong, with a lot of speed in long spaces and very good play in the box with his body. Let’s hope he does well at Alaves because he has a future with Atletico. He spent only a few days with us, but he looks humble and hardworking.”